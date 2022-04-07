Nate's IG pics hint that his daring Ultimatum to Lauren totally worked













Spoilers: Nathan Ruggles gave his beau Lauren The Ultimatum, and luckily for viewers, shared the entire process on Netflix’s latest dating show. Several fans aren’t sure on the couple, so did they actually stay together?

They are one of four couples who were given the ultimate trial, which included dating other people to see if they were a better fit. It’s on the same level as Love is Blind, but instead of blind dates, the couples have a question to face.

Should they ‘Marry or Move On?’ That’s the decision each couple has to make, as one half of the duos are ready to tie the knot, while the other is unsure if they are ready to fully commit to marriage yet.

We’ve got the lowdown on Nate and Lauren, and *relief* – it’s looking really promising for the reality TV stars.

Who are Nate and Lauren?

Both from Austin, Nathan “Nate” Ruggles and Lauren Pounds are a couple on Netflix’s The Ultimatum. While Nate wants to get married to Lauren, she was unsure due to factors such as not wanting to have children.

They had been a couple for two and a half years during filming, but they don’t agree on everything. Lauren said:

Nathan definitely knows where I stand when it comes to how I feel about children. If we can’t come to an agreement, then ultimately we will have to break up.

During the show, Lauren finds a bond with Colby, while real estate development worker Nate seems to get close to co-star Shanique. He thought about pursuing a relationship with a woman who’d be willing to start a family with him,

Later, we see him start catching feelings of jealousy when he saw how much she was getting along with Colby. He said:

Colby is the type of guy, in my head, that is gonna continue to try to push the envelope, continue to try to approach Lauren, and that worries me. I don’t trust Colby, and I don’t know his intentions. If Lauren chooses Colby and they end up living together for the three weeks, then I’m s***ting my pants.

Lauren really said yes to Nate’s engagement. Huh, I guess I was wrong? (doubt it they still haven’t talked about the kids issue) But congratulations #TheUltimatum pic.twitter.com/0rbhv6xaFp — sydney. (@_sydney_chanel_) April 7, 2022

Fans react to Netflix couple

A fan commented on Lauren’s recent IG post with: “That Virgo moon I see in your profile! That’s why you & Nate get along lmao.” There are an entire multitude of opinions flooding her page, which have received a response from her.

Another said: “I’m childfree, I’m mid-30s. Take a look at all the Reddit childfree [threads] and you’ll find stories of people that resent their partner years after having kids. I like you the most out of all the girls…

“I am hoping you didn’t marry him… It’s also uncomfortably awful to watch his insecurities… wish you well!“

This received a response from Lauren, which said:

I’m a super empathetic and caring person, I promise no matter what I decide on it will be something I do with love.

When a fan asked her why she said yes to Nate’s proposal, she replied: “It’s reality tv, things aren’t ever as they seem.” She also agreed with another comment which declared they hated how the proposal was edited for the show.

Are they still together since The Ultimatum?

Looking through Lauren’s Instagram page though, there isn’t any snippets of Nate. However, we can confirm that they are still officially engaged, to the point that they have made it Facebook official.

By the end of episode 3, Lauren and Nate were engaged. He got down on one knee, and it wasn’t long before she said yes. Despite this, her recent Instagram post shows her without a ring, but fans think this is Photoshopped out.

We had a sneaky peek at Nathan’s photo, which gives a huge hint that they are still together. He has kept up a photo of them looking cosy on a yacht back in June 2020. If they weren’t a couple, the likelihood is he would have deleted it.

