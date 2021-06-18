From Texas stripper to Too Hot to Handle - who is Nathan on season 2?











Texas stripper Nathan is joining the Too Hot to Handle season 2 line-up, making up one of ten contestants who put their desires against money.

Putting a prize pot of $100,000 on the line, each player is not allowed to kiss, do any heavy petting, or any kind of self-gratification, or they lose money.

The amount of money lost depends on the severity of the broken rule, and Nathan will be put to the test alongside his co-stars on the Netflix show.

So, how did Nathan go from being a stripper in Texas to starring on Too Hot to Handle? We have just as many questions, so let’s say howdy to the star.

Nathan (middle), Too Hot to Handle season 2, Netflix. Credit: Tom Dymond

Who is Nathan Webb?

Nathan, originally from the UK, moved to Texas and became a stripper.

He is thought to previously have performed “Magic Mike-style erotic dancing”, according to a report by Wales Online.

The season two star revealed he had his heart broken, but has since found it difficult to commit to someone and stay in a relationship.

Nathan also has a passion for country music, so we may see him getting out his dance moves if Too Hot to Handle play the genre!

Nathan Webb: Age and career

Nathan is a 27-year-old former stripper.

He previously studied at the University of Houston, which is based in the same Texas city where he continues to live.

Originally from London, the single man says he is “nice but hate[s] fake ones” in his Facebook profile bio.

Marked as a public figure on Instagram, it appears that he has become even more successful after being cast on the Netflix series.

Meet Nathan Webb on Instagram

Nathan often shares pictures to his 28K followers, which involves him travelling around Texas with his Rottweiler Holly.

With “chasing the American dream” in his bio, it’s clear that he is happy with his decision to have packed up and moved abroad.

He is also followed by former Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago!

Nathan, who has a full sleeve on his left arm, is proud of his Texas look, as he regularly uses the #cowboy hashtag.

He is clearly very sporty, as several of his photos involve him quad biking, rowing on the water, and in one image, driving a small boat.

