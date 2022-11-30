Channel 4 brings a brand new installment of Celebs Go Dating to screens in 2022. One of the celebrities looking for love is Apprentice star, Navid Sole. So, let’s find out more about Navid – his parents are millionaires.

Pete Wickes is back for more Celebs Go Dating in series 11 and he’s joined by Navid, Laura Anderson, Sinitta, Gary Lucy, and more famous faces.

Viewers of the Channel 4 series may recognize 27-year-old Navid from other reality shows. This isn’t his first jaunt into TV stardom, but it is his first attempt at finding ‘the one’.

Celebs Go Dating: Meet Navid

Navid Sole is 27 years old and hails from Italy and is ready to “experiment with what he likes, whether that’s male or female.”

He wants to explore his sexuality as he’s unsure what he wants in a relationship.

Navid wants to find the “love of his life” and said to Paul and Anna in episode 1 that he wants to get his dating life “popping.”

Navid Sole has millionaire parents

Navid, AKA The Sassy Pharmacist, dons a huge Versace chain on Celebs Go Dating so it’s no wonder that he has rich parents.

Navid not only appeared on BBC’s The Apprentice in 2022 but he was also cast in Rich Kids Go Skint series 3 in 2019.

Per his Rich Kids Go Skint episode, he was not privy to chopping garlic, peeling eggs, or sleeping without his Versace bedsheets.

Navid keeps his family private

Although Navid is keen to show off his wealth, it’s clear from his Instagram page that he prefers to keep his family life under wraps.

Navid shared some snaps with his cousins all the way back in 2015, but he’s not posted recent photos with his parents.

Judging by Navid’s Instagram posts, he’s been jet-setting all over the world for years.

His snaps see him flying first class to Thailand, Brazil, Tokyo, and many more locations.

Speaking on Rich Kids Go Skint, The Sun reports that Navid said: “The best one I’ve been to is when I went with my parents to Brazil and Argentina, it was roughly around £20,000. That was the best holiday, we flew in first class and stayed in five-star hotels in both places…”

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING ON CHANNEL 4 FROM MONDAY NOVEMBER 28TH AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know