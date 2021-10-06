Who is Nayte Olukoya on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette?











Nayte Olukoya is set to join the line-up of men hoping to win a rose from Michelle Young, on The Bachelorette 2021. Who is he?

Spoiler alert, but he has already been spotted with Michelle on two dates while filming the ABC dating show…

Season 18 will see Michelle look for the love of her life, and Nayte is just one of 30 men lining up to win her over from October 19th.

Reality Titbit are just as keen to find out who he is. As a result, we have explored everything fans need to know about cast member Nayte Olukoya.

Who is Nayte Olukoya?

Nayte is a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas.

He also has a towering height of 6 ft 8!

As he edges closer to 30, he is more focused on finding a long-lasting relationship that will go the distance.

His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him.

The Bachelorette: Nayte’s career

Nayte currently works as a senior account executive at Indeed.com.

The Bachelorette star has worked for the job listings company for over two years, and was previously a bartender for Press Public House.

He is an alumni of Eastern Washington University, where he studied for a BA degree in business management.

The ABC star also studied minor African studies.

Nayte may also relate to Michelle’s job as a teacher, as he worked as a teacher’s aide at Omaha Public Schools in 2014 and 2015.

Meet Nayte on Instagram

Nayte gives his 14.1K followers a lot of insight into his life, whether that’s chilling out with his spaniel Percy or sharing the books he’s reading.

Personal growth and development seems to be a priority for him, which is influenced by the books he chooses to read.

He has gone through a lot, such as driving 30 hours back to Cheney, Washington, with no source of income, before he had enrolled at university.

Nayte also enjoys hanging out with the boys, travelling – such as to the Grand Canyon, Arizona – and going swimming.

