Does Nikki Glaser have a husband? Inside FBoy Island host's love life!











FBoy Island wouldn’t be complete without a host guiding love-searching contestants along the way. But is Nikki herself loved up?

She is the face of the new HBO Max series, which sees Islanders try to find their match whilst they are left at a picturesque location to graft.

Those tuning in to the show – think Love Island or Too Hot to Handle but with 12 ‘FBoys’ and 12 ‘nice guys’ – may wonder if Nikki is married.

From her love life, through to who fans wish she was dating, Reality Titbit has the lowdown on the FBoy Island comedian and host.

MTV: Who is the Teen Mom 2 reunion host? Ethnicity and boyfriend!

FBOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 3444 FBOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wjM2vywajAc/hqdefault.jpg 825381 825381 center 22403

Does Nikki Glaser have a husband?

No, the FBoy Island host is not married

Nikki may keep her love life under wraps, but her comedy speeches usually show her jokingly commenting on any future relationships.

During her 2019 Netflix special Bangin’, she revealed that she was no longer getting into bed with any men.

Although this may have been a complete joke, the HBO Max host has never been married and does not appear to be in a relationship, either.

She may be encouraging the Fboy Island contestants to find their match, but it doesn’t look like she will be joining in at any point.

I do love the campiness of #FBOYIsland. Nikki Glaser’s “FBoy? F-Bye” and “Nice Guy, Nice Try” dismissal may become iconic. The Nice Guys eliminated get a limo and FBoy wait at a bus stop for the F Bus. Lolz. The mystery is fun (and less traumatic) than Bravo’s Boy Meets Boy. — Evin Shinn (@baritoneblogger) July 29, 2021

Fans wish Nikki Glaser would date this guy

Those who regularly follow Nikki’s podcast may be aware of how much fans ship hers and comedian Andrew Collin’s friendship.

Nikki and Andrew Collin are actually roommates and podcast founders!

They both co-host The Nikki Glaser Podcast, and fans often tell them how much they want their bond to develop romantically.

One fan recently commented on a photo of them: “When are you two just going to date.” Another described them as a “cute couple”.

Andrew actually headed to the Cayman Islands with Nikki – to record her podcast with her – but ended up writing on FBoy Island and making friends!

LEGENDARY: How did Gia Banks get her scar?

Nikki from FBoy Island: Love life history

Nikki appears to have been single for the last few years, and has kept her love life well out of the limelight.

Her last known boyfriend was Chris Convy, who she split from in 2016.

The comedian revealed that “most relationships don’t last, and most TV shows don’t lost” following their break-up.

Nikki and Chris were the creators behind Not Safe with Nikki Glaser.

During the series, which he executively-produced, they done a segment called ‘Finding a Girlfriend for Nikki’s Boyfriend’.

WATCH FBOY ISLAND ON HBO MAX FROM JULY 29TH AT 12AM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK