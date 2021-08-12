Who is OG Jared? Instagram of FBoy Island newbie explored!











OG Jared is the newbie on HBO Max’s FBoy Island, where three girls have to figure out who is a “nice guy” and who is an “FBoy”.

Hoping to win the cash prize, the male contestants try to convince the ladies they are a “nice guy”, even if they are self-acclaimed FBoys.

Although there were 12 nice guys and 12 FBoys on the romantic island already, OG Jared arrived to steal their thunder – or just some dates.

Since his arrival, things have been mixed up a little, and viewers are wondering how to find OG Jared on Instagram. Reality Titbit found his page.

FBOY ISLAND HOST: Who is Nikki Glaser? Career, podcast and Insta!

FBOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 3444 FBOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wjM2vywajAc/hqdefault.jpg 825381 825381 center 22403

Who is OG Jared?

OG Jared is the newbie on FBoy Island, who is hitting it off with Nadia.

He describes himself as a TV personality in his Instagram bio.

The former football player currently lives in Miami, after originally growing up in Okemos, Michigan.

Jared is also the youngest contestant to try and win Nakia over.

But she saved OG Jared 🤷🏾‍♀️🙌🏾.

I’m content now #FBOYISLAND pic.twitter.com/857OMoQlkX — LazyAquarian ☕️ (@justhjoe) August 5, 2021

FBoy Island: OG Jared’s age and career

Jared is a 27-year-old fitness coach.

He previously went to Saginaw Valley State University, where he played defensive back on their football team.

The FBoy Island contestant is also a brand ambassador, and has a modeling profile that lists him as a fitness and fashion model.

So, when he’s not busy filming on TV, OG Jared is pretty busy!

og jared is wearing my entire 1994 back to school wardrobe. also, that face serves. #FBOYISLAND pic.twitter.com/6y745shJtO — beverley tai-chi (@beverly_taichi) August 7, 2021

LOVE ISLAND USA: Did Cashay and Cinco get back together?

Meet OG Jared on Instagram

OG Jared is not afraid to show off his body on social media, appearing to spend most of his free time – and working hours – exercising shirtless.

From boxing to running, he wastes no time when it comes to sports!

One shot captured the peaceful sunrise in Miami, while another saw him trying to motivate his fitness enthusiast followers.

He wrote under a photo caption: “What if I told you throughout the course of 6 weeks, I could train you to change your physique.

“Whether it be weight loss, muscle gain, or to feel nutritionally complete.”

If you fancy joining OG Jared’s fitness program, head to his Instagram!

WATCH FBOY ISLAND ON HBO MAX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK