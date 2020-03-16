Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebs Go Dating returned for its 2020 series with a new line-up of hopeful stars looking for love and romance.

From the likes of EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney to Love Island‘s Amy Hart, every celeb pops to the dating agency for a much-needed session with matchmakers Anna and Paul.

There’s not long to go until the finale now as in the final week of the E4 show the celebs must decide who they want to take to the Dominican Republic.

Olivia Bentley has been on a couple of dates with Alexander. Are they still together after their appearance on the dating series?

Meet Alexander Eden Robert

Alexander is a former model from London. During his modeling career, Alex was repped by Storm Model Management.

Based on his LinkedIn profile, he studied English Literature at the University of Oxford between 2007 and 2010.

Then in 2018, the Celebs Go Dating 2020 star completed a course in Film and Screen Studies at the University of Cambridge.

Most recently, Alex has been a director at the property management agency Love London Living.

Follow Alexander on Instagram

We found Alex on Instagram!

Follow him under the name @alexander_eden_. With 106 posts, he currently has more than 7,000 followers on his account.

Alex loves exploring new places. In fact, his Insta only proves that as he’s shared a number of snaps from his travels to China, Hong Kong and Namibia.

Is Alexander still with Olivia Bentley?

Reality Titbit believes that Olivia and Alexander are no longer together.

Alex has recently shared a snap with someone called Daira Szostak and we think the two are dating now. Daira has left a heart emoji, while Celebs Go Dating star Jamie (Amy Childs’ date) also commented with two heart emojis under the Instagram post.

Plus, Olivia and Alexander don’t follow each other on Instagram so we firmly believe the two are not dating outside of the show.

