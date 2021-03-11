Who is pastor Dwight Buckner? Meet the Married At First Sight advisor on Instagram!











Pastor Dwight Buckner has been appearing on Married At First Sight, trying to helping Paige and Chris work through their relationship.

In possibly the most dramatic dating show ever, the Lifetime series sees two strangers get married during the first time they lay eyes on each other.

Each couple has been working through living with each other and going on their honeymoon. Now, pastor Dwight has arrived to give his expertise.

So, who is pastor Dwight Buckner? We found him on Instagram – let’s find out about his own relationship and career background!

Who is Pastor Dwight Buckner?

Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pastor Dwight Buckner Jr was raised in the Church of God in Christ and comes from a proud Pentecostal background.

He is a seventh generation pastor at Generation of Hope Church, Atlanta.

His mission is to reach at-risk youth, young adults, broken families, and most of all un-churched people, throughout the world.

As well as being a specialist advisor and friend to Chris Williams on Married At First Sight, Pastor Dwight is also an author and entrepreneur.

He is the author behind Breaking The Cycle of Lust, and is releasing his second book in April, called 5 Things Every Man Needs.

Who is Pastor Dwight’s wife?

Elisa Bennett Buckner

Pastor Dwight and his wife Elisa have two children called Elias Dwight Buckner and Malachi Caleb Buckner.

The couple currently lives in Atlanta, GA.

Elisa is the founder of college admissions expert company Access 2 Admission and substitute teacher service WiserED Solutions.

Meet Pastor Dwight on Instagram

Pastor Dwight usually shares quotes of encouragement and motivation, and regularly gives relationship advice.

His passion for the Christian community is also boldly highlighted, as he usually posts his work as a pastor at Generation of Hope church.

For anyone who needs some wisdom out there, it looks like Pastor Dwight is someone who might be worth following!

Being a “husband, father, pastor, author and entrepreneur” is proudly stated in his bio, and it looks like TV is becoming a main highlight, too.

He also enjoys going to the gym, and spending time with his wife and children – in fact, his son Malachi recently turned seven years old!

