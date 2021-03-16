Who is Patty James? Age and job of The Bachelor star revealed!











Matt James’ mom instantly became a discussion amongst fans, when she appeared on The Bachelor. So, what is her age and job?

During season 25, we have seen Matt meet several ladies lining up to be his girlfriend, and eventually whittled it to down to two women.

He introduced his mom Patty James to the finalists, during the latest The Bachelor episode on March 15, which led to fans asking questions.

So, who is Patty James? We know she’s Matt’s mom, but how old is she and what does she do for a living? Find out below…

Who is Patty James?

Patty Cuculo James brought up Matt and his brother as a single mom, at their home in North Carolina.

She was previously married to Matt’s father Manny, and had two children with him, including Matt’s older brother John.

Patty, a mother-of-two from America, divorced from Manny when Matt and John were young, after he cheated on her.

She has a very close-knit relationship with Matt, who he revealed his mom is his “greatest inspiration”.

Patty James: Age

67 years old

Patty’s birthday is reportedly celebrated on March 27, meaning that she will be turning 68 years old very soon.

Her son Matt is 29 years old, meaning she must have given birth to him when she was around 39 years old.

Some fans think she looks like actress Meryl Streep, while others have compared her to singer Celine Dion.

What does Patty James do for a living?

Patty is a home sales consultant at Lennar Homes Raleigh/Durham

She is also a member of Fendol Farms, a 55+ active adult community based in Lennar, North Carolina.

Patty has experience in the real estate sector, and was a realtor for Daymark Realty LLC for almost two years.

She had reportedly accumulated a $650K fortune before early 2021!

