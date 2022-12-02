Exclusive: Paul Carrick Brunson is back for Celebs Go Dating 2022 to work his matchmaking magic with relationship expert Anna Williamson. He revealed some thoughts on Pete Wick’s return, saying he “needed the agency” again.

It’s TOWIE star Pete’s third time in the central London agency, hoping to find his match one more time. Although romances didn’t work out in his previous appearances, he did make a best friend in Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson.

Reality Titbit sat down with Paul and Anna, who dished out some gossip on Pete’s time in the Celebs Go Dating agency. They gave hints on how Pete’s 2022 experience went, while Anna said he’s basically “part of the furniture.”

CELEBS GO DATING: Does Paul Carrick Brunson have a wife? Kids and more

Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images

Pete Wicks on Celebs Go Dating

Pete has officially joined the Celebs Go Dating cast for the third time. They do say the third time’s a charm, as he hasn’t been successful with women he’s dated on the E4 show previously. However, he said this time, he’s serious about romance.

TikTok star Kerri Roma rejected Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy to pick a date with Pete, while the TOWIE star got emotional on camera after confessing he’s “felt sad for years” and told experts his grandmother died in recent months.

Pete has told experts Paul and Anna that his approach would be different in the agency this time, as he is determined the find the one. Now filming has wrapped, they both speak highly of Pete’s third attempt at finding love.

Paul Brunson says Pete ‘needed agency’

Paul, who said that “everyone improved real talk,” revealed that there was “no better time in Pete’s life that he needed this agency.” He also added how the celebrities may have hit rock bottom at times but left so much better.

During an exclusive interview with Reality Titbit, he said:

There was a lot Pete needed during this time in his life. He sees so much more.

The relationship expert added that the entire group “became a real family” and admitted he was “sad to see this thing wrap up.” He even admitted that Celebs Go Dating 2022 is the “first time ever that I like everybody on this cast.”

Paul also spoke of how he and Anna have a mutual respect for each other and consider themselves as mother and father of the celebrities. “In front of the kids, we’re a team, but behind closed doors, we’re going to analyse,” he said.

Anna Williamson hints at third time lucky

Anna told Reality Titbit that they “love Pete” and jokes that he’s now part of the furniture at Celebs Go Dating. She also hinted that it could be a third time lucky for the TOWIE star’s reappearance, and said:

You have to watch, but is it third time lucky for Pete? It may well be.

She also added that the Celebs Go Dating 2022 cast had an “upswing” more than any line-up of celebrities they have ever had. Anna admitted that they didn’t all escape a tongue-lashing, but said it is “all part of their self-development.”

We don’t know these people, we have pre-conceived judgments, but it’s part of our job to explore. Of course, we [Pete and Anna] have different opinions as we have different life experiences. Paul might have an alternative viewpoint but he is world-leading.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING ON E4 WEEKDAYS AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know