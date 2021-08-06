Love Island: What is Priya's ethnicity? Who are the bombshell's parents?











Priya Gopaldas is set to cause a stir in the Love Island villa, and the bombshell may leave fans wondering what her ethnicity is.

This year, we have seen it all, from a movie night exposing Jake to Milliam getting back into bed getting after Casa Amor – and it doesn’t stop there.

That’s right, a new bombshell called Priya is walking into the villa, hoping to turn the heads of the current 2021 Islanders.

Fans of the ITV2 dating show usually do all they can to find out about new contestants, and they may want to know where Priya comes from.

Love Island: What is Priya’s ethnicity?

Priya Gopaldas is Asian

She will be the third Asian contestant to enter the Love Island villa this year, after Shannon Singh, Sharon Gaffka, and Andrea-Jane Bunker.

Although unconfirmed, several fans think Priya is Indian. The name ‘Priya’ is also known to be an Indian name, so this is likely!

Priya is no stranger to the globe, as she has visited Tanzania, Macedonia, North America, Italy, Jamaica and France over the past two years.

You guys a girl called priya gopaldas is going on love island 😭😭 She’s is indian im so gassed EEEEKK #loveisland — Jungkook (@yvessny) August 5, 2021

Who are Priya Gopaldas’ parents?

Jaiprakash and Nisha Gopaldas

Priya appears to live in London with her parents, and brother.

Her mum Nisha is a secretary, and previously worked as a travel consultant, while the Love Islander’s dad is a pharmacist and director.

Looking through Instagram and Facebook, she is clearly close to her parents, and her dad is a keen runner just like her.

She shared a smiley picture with her family on her Facebook page, when they celebrated Christmas in 2020.

Priya Gopaldas entering Love Island

Many fans are hoping that the latest bombshell – and fifth year medical student at University College London – will turn Teddy’s head.

This is following drama which has taken place between Teddy and Faye, who are currently coupled up in the villa.

A TV source told the Mail Online: “Priya will turn heads for sure. She’s beautiful, intelligent and has a heart of gold.

“The guys will be scrambling over her if she gets the nod.”

During the height of the pandemic, Priya worked for six-day 12-hour shifts on the frontline, supporting doctors and nurses.

