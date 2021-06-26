Meet the Put A Ring On It season 2 couples - who are Alexia and Darion?











For a second season, three couples are seen undergoing the ultimate relationship test on OWN’s Put A Ring On It – such as by dating others.

To find out if they have met their perfect match, they are pushed away from their comfort zones, with help from relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach.

This year, we will be introduced to long-time couples Alexia and Darion, LaRhonda and Jay, and Jessica and Eric, who have signed up for the show.

The nine-week experiment involves dating other people, to see if it helps them bring clarity to their own situations. Season 2 couples incoming…

Alexia and Darion

The couple, who are usually on-and-off, have been together for 14 years.

After dating for over a decade, they have recently moved in together.

As Darion does not seem excited to get married, Alexia puts pressure on him, according to the OWN website.

During the first episode, it has been revealed that temptation from elsewhere could end his 14-year relationship.

Alexia responds to the situation with: “If you were considering my feelings, there would be no second date.”

Despite this, they look super happy with each other on Instagram!

LaRhonda and Jay

LaRhonda, a successful engineer and investor who is “constantly leveling up”, has been with comedian Jay Dukes for three years.

As she is top earner in the relationship, Jay doesn’t feel like he wants to get married to her yet.

Before proposing and walking down the aisle, Jay wants to make sure he can meet LaRhonda halfway when it comes to finances.

We had a look at their Instagram pages, and it appears that the couple are happier and more loved-up than ever.

Jessica and Eric

They may have dated for four years, but Jessica and Eric are not on the same page when it comes to when they went “official”.

Since having issues from day one, Eric is now adjusting to life after being an NBL player, while Jessica is trying to get used to him being fully committed.

It looks like they may no longer be together, as neither Jessica nor Eric have any recent pictures with each other on Instagram (except for show promo).

However, it has not been confirmed by either of them.

