









Season 19 Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey recently arrived on Bachelor In Paradise season 8 and we take a look at the former ABC star Rachel’s age and net worth.

The former Bachelorettes touched sand on Monday, November 14 episode shaking up the cast dynamics further.

Bachelor In Paradise’s 2022 season has been packed with drama and failed love affairs. The many love triangles on the show have left fans more invested in the cast members’ love life than ever.

The Monday episode was drama-filled as it is, with the producers bringing back Ency Abedin, Mara Agrait, and Lyndsey Windham from Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor season. Increasing the complications furthermore, Rachel and Gabby too arrived on the beach to offer the cast some insights.

View Instagram Post

A look at former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia’s age and net worth

26-year-old Rachel is a favorite among Bachelor Nation fans. The reality star first appeared in Clayton’s The Bachelor season. She then went on to become the next Bachelorette alongside Gabby who was also on the Bachelor season 26.

As per Hollywood Worth, as reported by Life&Style Mag and Stylecaster, Rachel is worth $2 million.

Rachel’s wealth comes from her career as a commercial pilot and flight instructor as well as from her reality TV career.

Life&Style reports, Rachel earned a degree in Aviation from Fritz J. and Delores H. Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio State University in 2021.

As per Reality Steve, as reported by Stylecaster, a Bachelor/Bachelorette makes $100,000 per episode.

Rachel and Gabby arrive on the Bachelor In Paradise beach

A promo clip from the Monday episode shows Rachela and Gabby arriving on the beach. “We know so much, I feel like we could also add insight,” Recchia says in the preview.

Logan Palmer, 26, says “Oh no,” as he sees his exes arrive on the beach.

Both Rachel, 26, and Gabby, 31, came out of their Bachelorette seasons engaged. The former was engaged to Tino Franco, 28, and the latter to Erich Schwer, 29.

However, both their engagements broke up after the season finale.

Fans react to Rachel and Gabby arriving on the beach

“Logan’s eyes have never been more open than when Gabby and Rachel hit that beach,” one fan commented.

“gabby and rachel with their engagement rings on doesn’t age well,” a second fan said noting how their engagements ended.

“Logan looks like he saw a ghost when Rachel and Gabby walked in. Johnny is shaking nervously so bad,” a third fan noted.

Love, Lizzo | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 11555 Love, Lizzo | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/_zUMrdXxJJA/hqdefault.jpg 1182752 1182752 center 22403