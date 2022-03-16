











Rachel Recchia has been announced as one of two Bachelorettes, alongside Gabby Windey. The young contestant was a few years younger than Clayton Echard on The Bachelor, making her a ‘extroverted’ Libra.

She was not afraid to speak her mind on the ABC dating show, as she called out his behavior during the finale for telling all three remaining women he was in love with them. It also comes after he slept with Rachel and Gabby.

Since announcements revealed Rachel is the upcoming Bachelorette, fans everywhere are desperate to find out how old she is and what her zodiac sign traits are ahead of the next season.

Who is Rachel Recchia?

Rachel made it as one of Clayton Echard’s finalists during The Bachelor 2022. She has since been announced as the upcoming star of The Bachelorette, alongside fellow ABC star Gabby Windey.

From Chicago, Illinois, she moved to Florida when she was a teenager. Working as a commercial pilot and flight instructor, the contestant recently earned her private pilot license!

Describing herself as a hopeless romantic, Rachel entered the dating show on the search for someone who is as “playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is.” She wanted to find a man with nurturing and empathetic traits.

The Bachelorette star’s age

Rachel Recchia is currently 26 years old, and cheered for Ohio University back in her college days. Being born on March 8th 1996 meant the contestant was two years younger – almost three – than Clayton, who is currently 28.

He will be celebrating his 29th birthday – ironically – on April 29th 2022. Fans have praised Rachel for being so mature during the After The Final Rose special of the show, despite being of a young age.

Her fellow Bachelorette star Gabby Windey is currently 31 years old, having been born on January 2nd 1991.

Her Pisces sign makes her ‘sensitive’

The Bachelor fans everywhere saw just how deep of a connection she developed with Clayton, when Rachel showed her sensitive side. Being a Pisces means she is said to be emotionally sensitive, gracious, and emotionally aware.

Rachel broke down in tears during the finale, suggesting her sensitivity. She didn’t hold back, and confronted Clayton about the situation, telling him she felt like their time together was no longer special.

Pisces characters are among the most sympathetic of the zodiac signs, and will go to great lengths to ensure the happiness of those around them, as per Times of India. So this gives an insight to how her Bachelorette season may go!

