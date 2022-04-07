Rae juggled bars and university before she gave Zay The Ultimatum













Rae Williams made the move to give her boyfriend Zay Wilson The Ultimatum after realising she was ready to tie the knot with him. Her Instagram proves that it’s not the only huge decision she’s made in the last few years…

The Netflix show gives couples a chance to find out if their co-stars are a better fit for them than their actual other halves. Yep, it gets seriously awkward, but if you enjoyed the intensity of Love is Blind, this will be right up your street.

Spoilers: Looking at Rae’s Instagram, it’s clear that she has always been successful, whether that’s on reality TV or when studying. In fact, she had to juggle bars and university way before Zay and Jake…

Who is Rae Williams?

Rae is a cast member on Netflix’s The Ultimatum who introduces herself in relationship with Zay Wilson. She is ready to settle down and have children at the beginning, but her other half isn’t so keen on the idea.

The 24-year-old gives him a choice: to marry her or break up for good. So when both Rae and Zay are given the opportunity to get to know the other contestants, they each find connections with Shanique and Jake.

Her father also revealed he preferred Jake to Zay. Later, when Zay returns to her smelling like “alcohol and perfume”, she gets frustrated when he doesn’t tell her where he was. She then split up with him, which he briefly tried to stop.

The Ultimatum wasn’t her only life struggle

Rae went through a tricky time during The Ultimatum, having found a bond with Jake despite being in a relationship with Zay. Fans thought that she had checked out of the relationship, which was later confirmed when she called it quits.

However, she’s been through a tough time before. That was when it took her five years instead of the usual four to keep studying while working until the early hours of the morning as a bartender to make money.

She attended a HBCU, known as historically black colleges and universities, which she said she is “so happy” about doing. Having graduated in May 2020, Rae felt she was ready to settle down with Zay – until she was proved wrong.

Her Vogue-esque lifestyle

Rae’s fun-filled life is full of colour, and her hair is not out of the equation. She has had brown, red, blonde and black hair – all at different times – since 2017, reflecting how much she likes change in her life.

If her waving goodbye to Zay for good wasn’t enough to show she knows what she wants, the Netflix star sips on ‘anti-b*tch juice’ and has learned the knack of taking mirror pics without seeing the actual phone in the reflection.

Whether she’s catching some rays in a sparkly pool or declaring she won’t make the ‘nice list’ for Christmas, she’s usually hanging out with friends in Texas or snapping a quick shot in front of a funky backdrop.

