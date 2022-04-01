











Ex on the Beach star Ranin Karim has spilled all on what she claims was a five-month romance with former pastor Carl Lentz. It comes as the MTV dating series returned to screens, and fans now wonder how old she is.

She joins the likes of Arisce Wanzer and Kyra Green, among others, on the dating show. When she dropped the bomb about her pandemic relationship with Carl, fans everywhere began questioning her age.

The series, which has its celebrity contestants on edge as they wait for an ex to arrive, is set to be filled with drama. And it’s not the first time Ranin has spoken out on TV about her previous relationship with Carl.

Ranin Karim’s age

Ranin revealed she is a stubborn Capricorn, which left Ex on the Beach viewers curious about her age. She is 35 years old at the time of writing, and has been married and divorced in the past.

Born in Palestine, she made the big move to New York to become a fashion designer in 2009. She studied at the Fashion Institute, and as of 2020, was reportedly in the process of applying for U.S. citizenship.

Now a jewelry designer, she runs her own fashion company Wahidon and has quickly become a successful entrepreneur over the last few years. Ranin revealed she is “broke”, but it looks like her fame is set to skyrocket!

She talks relationship with Carl Lentz

In May 2020, Carl Lentz allegedly began a five-month long affair with Ranin Karim. She revealed they met at Domino Park in Brooklyn during the coronavirus lockdown, while searching for a place to sit, when he suggested she join him.

She has publicly apologised to his wife, as per Daily Mail. Ranin detailed on Ex on the Beach how she knew he was married at the time of the affair. The romance led to Carl being fired from Hillsong Church in November 2020.

He was fired due to “moral failures,” the church’s founder Brian Houston said in a statement at the time. When Ranin introduced herself on the MTV show, she said people knew her as the former pastor’s mistress. She said:

I don’t like to be referred to as a mistress, I’m more like a mystery woman. I’ve been in toxic relationships. A lot of men sell you a dream. You know, I’m broke. I don’t need to buy any more dreams.

Later in the launch episode, her fellow contestant David Barta asked Karim about her previous relationships as the cast returned to their villa from a boat trip, which is when she detailed her affair with the former pastor. David told cameras:

Ranin definitely has the shadiest ex story. It made me pretty uncomfortable, seeing that my dad was a minister for 20 years. Like, ‘Hey my dad is a minster.’ ‘Oh, I just had an affair with one.’ Whoa.

How old is the pastor?

Carl Lentz is 43, making him almost ten years older than Ranin Karim. He has been married to his wife, Laura, since 2003 and shares three children with her. The former pastor has since confirmed that he was unfaithful.

As per Daily Mail, Laura, uncovered the affair because Lentz had synced his iPhone messages to his iCloud. They now appear to be working on their 17-year-long relationship since his affair was revealed.

Born on October 12 1978, Laura is 43 years old at the time of writing. She lives with Carl and their three kids in a three-bed, three-bath home in Bradenton on the Manatee River, south of Tampa, which was purchased in July last year.

