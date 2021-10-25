Revealed: Netflix's Love is Blind Brazil reunion release date











Following the popularity of Netflix’s blind dating show Love is Blind, the Brazil version came out. And now reunion Qs are spreading…

We already saw Love is Blind: After the Altar bring drama – like Francesca turning up with Damien – several years on from the original show.

Since the Brazilian version of the dating show, where couples date through a wall before having to live together, many viewers have questions.

The biggest query has to be whether a Love is Blind: Brazil reunion is taking place. Reality Titbit has all the latest, including a release date.

Is there a Love is Blind Brazil reunion?

Yes, a Love is Blind: Brazil reunion has been confirmed.

We won’t have to wait over a year for the reunion to be aired either, like we had to for the original season Love is Blind.

So fans will be happy to know that, although a second season is currently unconfirmed, the couples – together or not – will come face-to-face again.

Season 2 of the Brazil version is expected to hit screens between April and June 2022, but this is yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix.

No way is Thiago & Nanda going to make it. I expect them to be broken up already or by the [email protected] reunion airs #LoveIsBlindBrazil #LoveIsBlindBrasil pic.twitter.com/T34espsLk4 — ReeCeMonique👩🏽‍⚕️ ✍🏽♌️ ✊🏽 (@ReeCeMonique03) October 23, 2021

Love is Blind Brazil reunion: Date

The Love is Blind: Brazil reunion will air on November 4th. However, it is not thought to be airing on Netflix, like the original season.

Those hoping to tune in can head to Netflix Brazil’s YouTube channel, where they can get the latest update on the show’s couples.

And don’t worry, that won’t be the end for the show. Love is Blind season 2 is set to release in February 2022, with a third season in August 2022.

Fans eager for Love is Blind reunion

Viewers are already excited for the reunion, and there are already many fans making guesses of what could happen.

Some fans have no hope for certain couples, such as Thiago and Nanda.

One viewer wrote: “No way is Thiago & Nanda going to make it. I expect them to be broken up already or by the time the reunion airs.”

Another simply said: “I can’t wait until the reunion #LoveIsBlindBrazil.”

“So when are we getting the reunion show??? I need all the tea #LoveIsBlindBrazil,” a Twitter user shared.

I’m ready for the reunion, I hope the ladies stand up and say what needs to be said. #LoveIsBlindBrazil — Melissa Gardner (@Melissa13817478) October 20, 2021

