Bachelor in Paradise: What type of attorney is Riley Christian?











The latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 saw Riley Christian from Tayshia Adams’ season join the rest of the cast. Even though fans were familiar with the former Bachelorette star, many were surprised to learn that he is an attorney.

Thomas Jacobs from Katie Thurston’s season also joined the show along with Riley, and the former didn’t take long to become the hot topic of discussion among the viewers after pointing at Tre’s behavior.

While Thomas’ actions have garnered a lot of reaction from fans, Riley has managed to become the new favorite within and outside the show.

Bachelor in Paradise: When did Lance Bass come out as gay?

What type of attorney is Riley Christian?

Riley Christian works as a medical malpractice attorney.

The reality star completed his Bachelors in Arts from The University of Findlay in Ohio. A few years later, he went to Syracuse University College of Law to obtain his Juris Doctor degree in 2016.

According to Arfdlaw.com, Riley gained experience as a no-fault litigation associate at a plaintiff’s firm before joining ARFD. He was admitted to practice law in the State of New York.

First Time Mum: Why did Ferne McCann and Jack Padgett split?

An Athlete-turned-lawyer

Riley is multi-talented. Not only is he good at sweeping ladies off their feet, as you saw in the last episode of the dating show, but, he was also a baseball player back in college.

Riley played baseball at Division I, Division II, and Junior College levels back in the day.

According to Decider, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies right out of high school.

In the caption of one of his Instagram posts that shows him on the baseball field, Riley has written: “Every now and then I head up to the field to toss the ball around a bit. I’m a bit rusty, but it’s a good way to clear my head. Gets my mind right for the week ahead. Happy Sunday.”

Bachelor in Paradise | Trailer 2021 BridTV 4353 Bachelor in Paradise | Trailer 2021 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mGWi2RHKVO0/hqdefault.jpg 847987 847987 center 22403

Bachelor’s job leaves fans surprised!

Reactions from fans were quick to surface on Twitter when they heard Riley say he was an attorney. It appears as though his profession in law has only made fans like him more.

One fan tweeted, “And Riley is a lawyer. He’s giving me heatstroke rn”

And Riley is a lawyer 🥲. He’s giving me heatstroke rn #BachelorInParadise — 🤡 (@babytroll8) August 25, 2021

Another tweeted, “Riley is a lawyer? I didn’t know that #bachelorinparadise”

Riley is a lawyer? I didn’t know that #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/x9QnmvbGP6 — Sweet Dee (@hotmessexpressx) August 25, 2021

Another wrote, “Riley is a lawyer??! Your honor I would like HIM court adjourned”