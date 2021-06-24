Too Hot to Handle: Who is Robert from season 2? Age and Instagram here!











In the latest two additions comes Robert – alongside Christina – to intensify the desires of all the current Too Hot to Handle players.

From June 23rd, avid Netflix viewers have been treated to a second season of the dating show, where any kissing (or more) cuts their $100K prize pot.

The players only found out their fate once they were already on the island, when they heard the rules from an electronic device, aka Lana.

Four episodes later, in walks Robert Van Tromp to give the players an extra tease. From his age to Instagram, Reality Titbit has all the info you need.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer BridTV 2672 Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xzCBBPf7g0Q/hqdefault.jpg 805700 805700 center 22403

Who is Robert Van Tromp?

Robert, from London, entered the Too Hot to Handle villa in the fourth episode of season two.

Having travelled the world already, he will be put to the ultimate test when having to resist the temptation of kissing other players.

Despite thinking nothing would surprise him in the villa, it looks like that quickly changed when he found out players were not allowed to have sex.

Twitter were in stitches at his reaction, after Carly – who he first went on a date with ahead of his entrance – told him the news.

Omggg Robert's face when Carly dropped the bombshell 😂😂#TooHotToHandle — priscy koko (@thepriscyy) June 24, 2021

Too Hot to Handle: Robert’s age and career

Robert is a 29-year-old UK-based salesman.

He was previously a competitive swimmer, and given the title of ‘Dirty Dance Champion’.

Perhaps his moves will come out in upcoming eps…

Some fans have suspicions that the newcomer could be a paid actor.

We found out that he starred in a television advert in February 2020, as part of a job with National Beer of Costa Rica, Imperial.

Robert is deff a paid actor I’m sorry but it’s so obvious 💀💀💀 #TooHotToHandle — 🦋 (@nabisnotcool) June 23, 2021

Meet Robert on Instagram

Robert shares some snaps of his travels, such as to Norway and Costa Rica.

He also regularly hashtags ‘#model’ on his pictures, which suggests he sometimes does work in the industry.

The adventurer has done some pretty cool experiences, which includes scuba diving in Egypt and getting up and close with elephants.

Although there aren’t any signs of any exes on his Instagram, there are a couple of photos with a past girlfriend from 2018 on his Facebook.

