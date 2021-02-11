What is Rodney from Marrying Millions' net worth? Career explored!











As several couples’ lives are followed throughout Marrying Millions, viewers are wondering how much Rodney is worth.

The second season of the Lifetime show is getting well underway, as we get to discover more about Rodney and Desiry’s relationship, amongst others.

Each couple is slightly different, as they are from different ends of the societal and wealth scale, which has led to some scrutiny from families.

So what is Rodney Foster’s net worth? What does he do for a living?

Screenshot: Rodney, Marrying Millions: Who Knows Who Better? (Rodney and Desiry) | Lifetime YouTube

Who is Rodney Foster?

Rodney is the founder and CEO of organic drinks company Edelheiss Wine.

He is seen in a relationship with Desiry Hall on Marrying Millions.

The 51-year-old lives in Washington.

HGTV: Is Erin Napier pregnant? Rumours of host explored

Rodney Foster’s wealth explored

It’s no secret that Rodney has accumulated a huge wealth for himself.

He has revealed on Marrying Millions that he owns a townhouse, which is based in one of Washington’s most expensive neighborhoods.

Rodney also bought a lake house in Maryland recently.

The Marrying Millions star went from Uptown NW to West Hollywood, and his company is now featured on a Los Angeles billboard!

The product placement for Rodney’s wine is awesome. I mean every time he’s in a scene, so is his wine. That’s right!! #marryingmillions — Dawn D. Lap (@504wino) February 11, 2021

90 DAY FIANCE: Did Yara have plastic surgery? Before and after pics!

What is Rodney Foster’s net worth?

$5 million

The star has a net worth of $5 million from working in the wine industry.

It looks like his net worth may have increased in the last few months, up from $2.5 million, since he started appearing on Marrying Millions.

He actually made the announcement of his net worth himself, telling viewers that it is “growing” from $5 million.

WATCH MARRYING MILLIONS ON LIFETIME EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK