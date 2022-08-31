









TOWIE’s Roman Hackett and Love Island’s Danica Taylor were spotted kissing in public. However, Roman’s representatives refused to comment after the star previously revealed he is dating someone from the ITV2 series.

Danica seemed pretty loved-up with co-star Jamie Allen at this year’s reunion after they left the villa together. She had finally found her match, despite many failed romances, from trying to turn Luca’s head, to Davide, Josh, and Billy.

However, she has now sparked split rumors from the footballer after being spotted kissing Roman. Reality Titbit contacted Roman to clear up whether he is dating Danica or not, but his rep simply said they had no comment.

Roman and Danica seen kissing

Pictures of Danica kissing Roman began circulating on social media on August 30th, leaving fans totally confused about what happened between her and footballer Jamie. As a result, they have sparked split rumors.

As he dropped her at the train station on Saturday and helped her carry luggage, Danica gave the 20-year-old TOWIE star a peck on the lips while wearing a khaki puffer jacket and a designer Louis Vuitton handbag.

It is the first time the pair have been spotted together in public and comes after Roman revealed he has been dating a star from Love Island, as per The Sun. However, a source close to Danica said she and Roman are just friends.

Roman, Danica and Jamie have been contacted by Reality Titbit for comment.

The TOWIE star stays silent

Roman has chosen not to comment on the viral pictures of him appearing to kiss Danica. On August 17th, The Sun reported that Roman confirmed he was dating Summer Botwe, who Danica is close friends with.

He had previously been dating former islander Liberty Poole, but told the publication: “Liberty was the last girl that I was with. But now there’s someone else, it’s a Love Island star.”

Roman then called pal Josh Le Grove over and asked if it was alright for him to reveal her name to The Sun. When asked who Roman’s mystery lady was, Josh said: “Summer [Botwe]…. She left me, I found these two in bed.”

Josh reportedly added: “But I’ll let him off as he’s my boy.”

Summer has been contacted by Reality Titbit for comment.

Danica left Love Island with Jamie

A source told Mail Online that Jamie and Danica have gone their separate ways, despite having an OK! magazine spread just weeks ago, which remains on both of their Instagram pages.

However, neither of them has made the break-up announcement on social media. The source revealed:

Danica and Jamie have gone their separate ways. They were yet to make their relationship official but have decided that they didn’t quite work together romantically. Jamie has just signed for a new football team and Danica is busy pursuing endless opportunities after leaving the Love Island villa and they sadly drifted apart. They’re good friends still and will continue to support each other in everything they do.

Danica revealed at the reunion that the salon was “fully open”, hinting that the two had been intimate. They went official during the magazine spread but have since reportedly split just weeks later.

