Who is Sarah Emig? FBoy Island star's age, job and Instagram!











Sarah Emig is joining the line-up of contestants looking for love on HBO Max’s FBoy Island. From her age to Instagram, we have all the answers.

Think Love Island or Too Hot to Handle, but with 12 nice guys and 12 others claiming to be ‘Fboys’, and you get this show. Oh, and a massive cash prize.

She will be one of just three women lining up to hopefully meet her match, while the male contestants try to get their hands on the money.

Reality Titbit has done all the research needed to get to know Sarah, so any Qs you have about the FBoy Island star are already answered.

Who is Sarah Emig?

Sarah is a fitness enthusiast, who is done with going out with “players”.

As one of three ladies who have to figure out who is a “nice guy” and who is an “FBoy”, she’s on the lookout for a man with good intentions.

Ambition and a good sense of humour are also on her requirements list.

Several viewers already think she is falling for the “FBoys” on the show.

Sarah you getting played sis #FBOYIsland — Simone Biles Shadow✨ (@xixioshun) July 29, 2021

Sarah from FBoy Island: Age and career

Sarah is a 25-year-old social media manager.

From Chicago, Illinois, she has been doing freelance work since September 2020, making her technically self-employed.

Her job involves working alongside small business clients to help manage, grow and build out their brands on social media.

This includes everything from daily posts to ad campaigns!

Before becoming a social media manager, Sarah worked as a sales executive for Yelp, as well as a bartender for Fremont Bar.

Education-wise, the FBoy Island contestant studied psychology at Miami University for more than four years, as well as science business.

Meet: Sarah 💃 She’s looking for a guy who has ambition, a sense of humor, and a passion for physical fitness. Watch as Sarah navigates the world of FBOY’s and Nice Guys on #FBOYIsland, streaming on July 29 only on @HBOMax. #FBOYIslandOnMax #SummerOnMax pic.twitter.com/VDNhyP82os — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) July 12, 2021

Meet Sarah Emig on Instagram

With the words “sounds like a terrible idea, I’m in”, stated on her Instagram bio, it’s clear that she is definitely one to take risks.

Sarah, who has at least 4.8K followers on Instagram, is an adventure-lover. She regularly gets out to festivals, the beach, sea, mountains, you name it!

Her feed is filled with fun memories, such as hanging out with the girls and going for cocktails. Whether it’s a rave or classy night out, she’s there.

She is also seen holding a tiny puppy in a photo from June 2020, which suggests she is an animal lover.

The water baby has travelled across the US, from Vegas to Los Angeles.

And no signs of any ex-boyfriends were on her page, so she seems to be more ready for FBoy Island than ever!

