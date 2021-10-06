What is Serena Pitt from Bachelor in Paradise's ethnicity?











Serena Pitt flew to the finale of Bachelor in Paradise with grocery store Joe, making everyone’s hearts melt. So what is her ethnicity?

The ABC dating show brought Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni from all across the world to a beautiful, isolated beach in Mexico.

Serena instantly hit it off with Joe Amabile, which led to him making a proposal to the star during the finale – romantic or what?

While some have already questioned where she is from – following Joe’s previous issues with long distance – others wonder what her ethnicity is.

What is Serena Pitt’s ethnicity?

Serena has an Indian and white ethnicity, meaning she is mixed.

Born in Toronto, Ontario, she grew up there, and is Canadian by nationality.

She was born to Rasna Pitt, who is Indian, and Bill Pitt, who is white.

During her appearance on Matt James’ season, her parents travelled to the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania to meet him.

The Pitts married on September 16, 1995, according to an announcement on Bill’s Facebook page.

Where does Serena Pitt live?

Serena is from Toronto in Ontario, Canada.

This is an around eight-hour drive from Chicago, where Joe lives, or almost a two-hour flight in between their hometowns.

She works in Toronto as a fashion and beauty publicist, and went to Wilfred Laurier University in Ontario, where she graduated in 2019.

Before the show, Serena said she wanted a man who would enjoy quality time with her, whether they are having beers at a low-key bar or sitting courtside at a Toronto Raptors’ game.

So, now they are dating on the outside world, one of them would have to move unless they were willing to have a long-distance relationship.

What is Joe Amabile’s ethnicity?

Joe is of Italian ethnicity, which is where the surname Amabile comes from.

Some viewers may have already noticed his thick Chicago accent. In fact, he is actually 25 percent Norwegian.

He grew up in America alongside his parents, who live in Melrose Park, and siblings, and went to Holy Cross High School.

From Chicago, Illinois, his mixed ethnicity means that if him and Serena were to have children, their babies would be mixed, too!

