Meet Netflix's Sexy Beasts season 2 cast, from Ibukun to Devon











The daring Netflix show is back for season two, where six singles disguise themselves in prosthetic masks. So who is taking part?

Each Sexy Beasts episode will focus on one singleton, who then goes on three dates, before she reveals her true looks to the person she picks.

The first will be Mick, but just like us, Netflix viewers are likely eager to just skip to the end of the episode and see what he really looks like.

So that you don’t have to, Reality Titbit has rounded up the line-up for season two, so that we can get to know all of the singletons properly.

Mick

Nashville tour guide Mick the Dragon goes on several dates with an armadillo, shark and meerkat.

Abby the Shark, a customer assistant from Lincoln, is set to woo him.

He was left confused after his date told him she thought mermaids were real, before he went on to say he doesn’t know – as he’s “not a scientist”.

Sullie

Chef Sullie the Bat goes on dates with a monster, tree and chipmunk.

Jess, a dental hygienist from Cambridgeshire, dresses up as Frankenstein and hopes to find love with Bat.

She asks to “feel his hairy bits” on a date!

Sexy Beasts, Episode 4, Season 2. Picture: Netflix

Ibukun

Ibukun the Mummy is a Harvard University graduate.

She goes on a date with Dani the Fly, as well as Sprite and Goat.

Devon

Devon the Tiger works in recruitment.

She goes on several dates, including with a warthog, ogre and fish.

It looks like she shows off her touring skills on the show!

Sexy Beasts, Season 2, Episode 3. Picture: Netflix

Paige

Paige the Gorgon is a content creator who wears a snake wig.

She goes on dates with a parrot, hedgehog and Sasquatch.

Marcus the Hedgehog, a boxer from Essex, is hoping to win her over.

Robbie

Robbie is on the search for a girl that is just like his mom…

However, he added that he doesn’t want them to look like her!

A goblin, cougar and snake are ready to turn up for his blind dates.

Robbie the Rabbit, Sexy Beasts. Picture: Netflix

