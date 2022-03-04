Shake’s physical attraction to Vanessa shows Love isn’t really Blind













Shake entered the Love is Blind pods and developed a connection to Deepti, but when their relationship didn’t work out, he later admitted the only woman he finds attractive is co-star Vanessa Lachey.

The Netflix series returned for a second run following the popularity of its first season. Contestants get to know each other without seeing each other’s physical appearances, all in the hopes of finding their soulmate.

Fans were right to question the former couple, who had a rocky start which unexpectedly led to a quick proposal. Many were curious to see whether they lasted the test of time and going into the real world.

Now that the Love is Blind Season 2 reunion is out, Shake certainly hasn’t held back on his thoughts about the experiment. He declares his attraction for Vanessa, which receives shock from his co-stars.

Shake is ‘attracted’ to Vanessa

Shake admitted he wants the emotional connection, but added there is “certain criteria that goes beyond emotional connection.” He added that he did want to be partially blind after being told he was on the wrong dating show.

He described love as being “blurry”, which led to several eye rolls and shocked reactions from his co-stars.

Shake then went on to admit: “We all have our physical preferences. Every woman here is beautiful. Unfortunately the only one I’m attracted to is Vanessa, and I wish I didn’t. You don’t choose, it’s nature baby, we’re animals.”

It comes after Shake placed a lot of his opinions of his partners on psychical appearance and that initially worried Deepti. He’s since proven that he still holds these values by his attraction to Vanessa.

According to Blurred Reality, Shake recently revealed that he was “unsure” about his and Deepti’s physical connection – something that he said he values in a relationship. He said,

The first night together, honestly, feeling a little apprehensive. Spending that physical time touching one another. I don’t know if I’m feeling the type of body connection that I wanted to feel.

Me every time Shake opened his mouth. #LOVEISBLINDreunion #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/g1rJ8GM1uj — One of the Rats Along Bruno’s Back (@MrBirdBot) March 4, 2022

Fans react to Shake’s revelation

When Shake dropped the unexpected news that he’s attracted to Vanessa, viewers could barely continue watching. It comes as Vanessa tore into Shake for his actions during the show and reunion.

Viewers were in shock that he admitted his attraction while she sat next to her husband and co-host Nick.

One fan wrote: “NOT SHAKE SAYING THE ONLY WOMAN HE’S ATTRACTED TO IS VANESSA- THE HOST.”

Another said: “Deepti is amazing. The show should be called Shake is Blind.”

“Nick’s face when Shake said the only one he’s attracted to is Vanessa,” wrote a shocked viewer.

nick lachey when shake said he was attracted to vanessa #LOVEISBLINDreunion #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/LHk0e31uu4 — claytons giant blue coat (@BachYouLater) March 4, 2022

What happened to Shake and Deepti?

The Season 2 reunion makes it absolutely clear that Shake and Deepti didn’t last, after she rejected him at the altar. At first, they both made it clear that they weren’t each other’s usual type.

However, Shake popped the question to Deepti, which she said yes to. The relationship began to improve and the couple undoubtedly managed to make each other laugh and smile. Plus, he was happy with her appearance.

They hit a rough patch during their getaway in Mexico, though. Shake started to notice how much quicker Deepti seemed to be taking the relationship and even admitted it might be to do with his “commitment issues.”

