Who is Shan Boodram? Husband and career of Ex-Rated expert!











Shan Boodram may give advice to former couples on Ex-Rated, but it’s time to find out what her own love and personal life is like.

She is best known for being the intimacy expert on Peacock TV’s Ex-Rated, which helps singles to overcome relationship issues.

The problems are worked through – with the help of Shan and host Andy Cohen – after exes give them ratings based on a number of categories.

From her husband and Instagram, to off-screen life, Reality Titbit has found out all viewers need to know about the show’s sexologist.

Who is Shan Boodram?

Shan is an intimacy expert who has spent the past 15 years discussing s*x, relationships and attachment on the Internet and media.

The certified s*xologist, who has a B.A. in psychology, is also an ambassador for AIDS Healthcare Foundation and WomensHealth.gov.

She is also a member of the American Sexual Health Association. Shan is not afraid to talk all things intimacy, and has been highly successful!

Alongside being a relationship and s*xpert, Shan is a mother.

Shan Boodram’s expert career

She initially went to school for journalism, before becoming a s*x education counselor. Shan has since been an intimacy expert on several shows.

These range across Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, The View, The Real, Good Morning America, Dr. Oz, The Doctors, and The Tamron Hall Show.

She also has a combined social media following of +1 million, with more than 70 million YouTube views for her knowledge!

Shan is also the author of The Game of Desire, and was the host and EP of Quibi’s #1 daily show S*xology with Shan Boodram.

Her success has led to her now serving as a s*x and relationship expert on Peacock’s new dating show, Ex-Rated.

Ex-rated: Who is Shan Boodram’s husband?

Shan is married to Jared Brady

She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter Ryu.

Jared is an artist who is passionate about music and love – like Shan!

He is also an actor and composer, known for his 2020 album Enjoy the Disco, as well as The Private Eye and Sexology with Shan Boodram.

He began his career at 7 years old as a Michael Jackson impersonator, and previously lived on a farm with chickens and a goat.

