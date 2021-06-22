Was Shannon Singh a 'nude' glamour model? Inside Page 3 career of Love Island star











Love Island fans recently tried to leak pictures of 2021 contestant Shannon Singh, who may have been uncovered as a ‘nude’ model.

After this year’s line-up was released, it didn’t take long for rumours of the singletons to begin circulating, such as Liberty Poole’s alleged surgery.

And now Shannon Singh has become a topic of discussion, after viewers reportedly found raunchy photos of the ITV2 star.

Since then, a whole host of discoveries have been made, from her glamour model name Ruby Genie, to her photoshoot work for the Daily Star’s Page 3.

Shannon Singh, Love Island. Picture: ITV Press Pictures

Was Shannon Singh a ‘nude’ glamour model?

Yes, Shannon confirmed she was a glamour model

The Love Island star has been confirmed by the Daily Star as one of their Page 3 models, and usually models in exposed swimsuits and clothing.

Shannon, now 22, revealed that she was a glamour model at the age of 18 and 19, adding that she has “got nothing to be ashamed of”.

She told ITV:

I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days. Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well.

During an interview on the Who’s Your Daddy podcast, she revealed:

“When I first started to do glamour my Instagram was so raunchy. I used to have topless photos with censored nipple.”

Shannon Singh: Inside page 3 career

Shannon has done several glamour shoots for the Daily Star, such as when she stripped down to a microscopic red swimsuit.

The Love Island star was a regular model who appeared on the Daily Star’s Hot Topics newsletter during her teenage years.

Shannon claims she was a glamour model in her late teens, and is now heading onto Love Island a couple of years later.

When she appeared on Who’s Your Daddy podcast, she revealed that her mother took topless pictures of her, which they sent to a London agency.

She claims she was contacted within 11 minutes.

As reported by the Daily Star, Shannon is “completely body confident” and says she is not one to shy away from stripping off.

The Love Island cast list announcement was revealed just a few months after Shannon appeared on the Daily Star’s Facebook Live Hot Topics Panel.

What is Shannon’s modelling name?

Ruby Genie

Shannon was previously called Alexa Singh on Instagram.

She often went by the pseudonyms Ruby and Alexa during her modelling career, which are the names she is best known as.

Fans may notice her modelling for the Daily Star under the name Ruby Genie on Monday June 28th.

She also reportedly deleted her account on subscription service Only Fans, shortly after arguing with fans trying to leak her content last year.

