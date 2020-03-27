Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Love Island stars Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman proved to be one of this year’s favourite couples.

Of course, they had their ups and downs at the beginning, but eventually, the two found a way to each other and proved they were in the South African villa for love.

And after they returned to the UK, the two haven’t stopped teasing fans with dance video challenges and loved-up selfies.

Siannise and Luke T are now trending with a dance routine to Lil Mosey’s ‘Blueberry Faygo’ on social media. So, here’s a step-by-step tutorial to their dance routine!

What is the ‘Blueberry Faygo’ dance video?

This is a new dance video challenge that has become a massive hit on Instagram and TikTok.

In fact, if you search for the hashtags #blueberryfaygo on social media you will come across plenty of videos from other users.

‘Blueberry Faygo’ dance tutorial

We’ve tried to put a step-by-step tutorial for Siannise and Luke’s dance routine.

Step 1: Cross shoulders over your arms, then open them up and make a light jump.

Step 2: Swing your arms to the back, doing one at a time.

Step 3: Roll your body to the front and snap your fingers.

Step 4: Then roll your body to the back, place your hands on the back of your head and move your hip.

Step 5: Roll your arms to the left and then to the right. Then roll your arms in a circle to both sides.

Are Siannise and Luke dancers?

Probably not.

Siannise showed off her dance moves on several occasions during her time in the villa and it’s clear that she’s got the moves. Plus, she and Luke T did an amazing final dance on the ITV2 dating show which impressed viewers at home.

So the two must be natural dancers!

