Who is Sierra Gates' boyfriend? Age and net worth of LAHH star's beau!











Sierra Gates has been showing off her new boyfriend Eric on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Viewers are wondering what his age and net worth is.

The VH1 reality series shows us the ins and outs of the hip hop industry, as the cast members try to break through the rap game, amid personal lives.

Recent episodes have shown the love story between Sierra Gates and her new boyfriend, who has been spotted in the cast much more often.

Here at Reality Titbit, it was a given that we had to answer fans’ questions about Eric’s net worth and age. Plus, we explored their relationship.

Who is Sierra Gates’ boyfriend?

Eric Whitehead is Sierra’s new beau.

He is a businessman, and co-owns his own company, much like Sierra.

Eric previously went to Manhattan Community College, where he graduated from, before getting a degree in business management.

Looking at his Instagram, Sierra’s boyfriend is a number one autobroker who was on the Forbes 2019/20 list.

The pair, whose relationship began to develop at the beginning of LAHH: Atlanta season ten, have now moved into an Atlanta mansion together.

Eric Whitehead: Age

Eric is 27 years old, at the time of writing this article.

He was born on September 30, 1993, making him a Libra.

This makes him a few years younger than Sierra, who is 32 years old. The LAHH star has claimed that Eric is “the one”.

Growing up, Eric was born and brought up in New York.

What is Eric Whitehead’s net worth?

Eric’s net worth is thought to be $5 million.

It follows his passion for automobiles from a young age, which led to him co-founding luxury car business PTG365 with two business partners.

The company, which he co-runs with Brandon Medford and Dave Obaseki, sells and leases luxury cars to high-profile celebrities like Isaiah Whitehead.

On the other hand, Sierra’s net worth is around $1 million in 2021

She runs The Glam Shop, a full-service beauty bar based in Atlanta, Georgia.

