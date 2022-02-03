









Shimon Hayut, who is known for posing as ‘Simon Leviev’ on Tinder, features in a recent Netflix documentary which details how he conned thousands of pounds out of women.

He falsely represented himself as the CEO of LLD Diamonds to victims, and claimed his father Lev Leviev (who does actually own the company and is not his real dad) previously ran the business.

As The Tinder Swindler launches on Netflix, there are several viewers scrambling to find out whether he has found a new girlfriend. Rumor has it that Shimon has moved on and is now in a relationship with an Israeli model.

Shimon Hayut said to have girlfriend

Rumor has it that Shimon Hayut has a new girlfriend from Israel, who works as a model. She is thought to be called Polina, but other speculation says that his beau could be someone called Kate.

An Instagram profile which goes by the name of his fake name Simon Leviev shows that he only follows one account, which is model Kate Konlin, but this doesn’t mean to say they are definitely dating.

She also follows him back on the platform. However, there are no public pictures of them together. Reports say it is not known how long Shimon has been in a relationship for, and how soon after it happened since his 2020 prison release.

‘Simon Leviev’ is no longer on Tinder

Shimon Hayut is not on Tinder anymore after scamming women across several countries, including Norway, Finland and Denmark, as reported by Metro. It comes after he was imprisoned for fraud in December 2019.

He was also ordered to pay his victims NIS 150,000 in compensation, which is equivalent to around $43,289.

The conman was convicted of four fraud charges. Hayut, who posed as Simon Leviev, was also ordered to pay a fine of NIS 20,000, following a plea deal.

During his sentencing hearing, Hayut told the court that he was “sorry about everything” he had done and promised to “pay my debt to society,” the Ynet news site reported.

His exes on The Tinder Swindler

Simon Leviev’s exes include Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte. They all appear on Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler, where they all speak about having a relationship with him before getting frauded.

Ayleen claimed she was actually going out with ‘Simon’ before he met Cecilie and Pernilla.

She also revealed on the Netflix show that she and ‘Simon’ had been dating for 14 months and was also taken to a five-star hotel on their first date, just like Cecilie.

Over the course of their relationship, Ayleen gave ‘Simon’ $140,000. But, she managed to come up with a plan to get her money back. It doesn’t appear that Ayleen Charlotte is on social media.

