Who is Sofia from The Cabins? ITV star is a model and beauty pageant winner!

Weeknights for the next few weeks are sorted as there is a brand new dating programme on our screens.

The Cabins premieres on January 4th which will see a bunch of singletons move in together into cabins in search of love and romance.

One of the contestants on the ITV2 series is Sofia Mayers. Find more about her, from her age to her exciting modelling career.

Who is Sofia Mayers?

Sofia Mayers is a 21-year-old singleton from Kent. She works as a tattoo apprentice and model.

Revealing more details about herself, Sofia told The Daily Mail:

“I’m an international beauty queen. With my job being a tattoo apprentice, not many people know I do beauty pageants. They’re polar opposites but I join them together.”

Similar to other contestants on The Cabins, Sofia has joined the show to find her other half after a series of unsuccessful dates.

She has a hilarious story from a previous date when she accidentally set herself on fire when trying to impress a suitor.

Sofia’s modelling career explored

Sofia already enjoys a life as a public figure and social media personality.

She has walked in several fashion runaways, taken part in a number of beauty pageants and given interviews for podcasts and other publications.

Sofia previously worked as a model for New York and London Fashion Weeks and has done numerous modelling photoshoots for different brands.

She also holds the titles of Miss Diamond United Kingdom 2019 and Miss Regency International 2019.

An interesting fact is that Sofia’s mother, Sonja Wilson, is also a beauty pageant champion. Sonja previously won Classic Diamond United Kingdom for over 45s.

Follow Sofia on Instagram

Sofia has amassed a following of 3,261 fans on her Instagram profile, a figure that is only set to rise after she appears on The Cabins.

Her social media page is a portfolio of her modelling work, appearances from other professional projects, as well as more casual snaps.

You can follow Sofia under the handle @sofia_mayers_1.

