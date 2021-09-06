Who is Sophia, the single girl on ITV2's Ready to Mingle?











Sophia Maria is set to have her pick of a line-up of hunks, who are either on ITV2 show Ready to Mingle for money or love.

She will be getting to know 12 different guys – some in relationships, some not – with the goal to find her dream man by the end of the series.

The new dating show, hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, sees the guys try to win Sophia over… and some of their girlfriends are in on the entire thing.

Fill the 9pm Love Island void and find out where Sophia is from, as well as her height and Instagram. Reality Titbit done some digging on the ITV2 star.

Ready to Mingle: Who is Sophia?

Sophia Dusauzay, or “Sophia Maria”, is a 24-year-old from Brighton.

She was contacted by ITV to appear on the show just after breaking up with a guy she’d been seeing and thought it was perfect timing.

This is Sophia’s type… list of requirements below:

Fit guy

Someone who takes pride in their appearance

Goes to the gym a lot (she “really, really likes muscles”)

The graphic design student “does not know why she’s still single”, as she thinks she treats men really well and is very loving.

Meet Sophia. She's Ready To Mingle – but can she spot who's in it for the honey or who's just there to win the money?



Brand-new dating show #ReadyToMingle starts Monday 6th September on ITV2 and ITV Hub!

Sophia Maria: Height and ethnicity

Sophia is 5 ft 8, and has heritage across St Lucia, Norway and the UK.

Due to her height, she wants someone who is at least a few inches taller than her, but equally doesn’t like them “too tall”.

Her Instagram bio states the country codes for three different places, which insinuates she may have ethnicity linking to all of them.

She lived in El Medano, Tenerife, in 2016, where she moved temporarily.

Can Sophia spot the lovers from the liars? #ReadyToMingle starts Monday 6th September on ITV2 and ITV Hub

Meet Sophia Maria on Instagram

Sophia doesn’t waste time when she can travel, and has been all over the globe, from Mykonos to Spain in the last few months.

Most of her pictures show the Ready to Mingle star with a clear blue sea behind her, or at least surrounded by tropical or sunny vibes.

To show her passion for travel, she even got a palm tree tattoo!

Whether Sophia is partying it up in Ibiza, or just casually hanging out in Australia, she is definitely well-travelled.

She is clearly also a girl’s girl, and often hangs out with her friends.

