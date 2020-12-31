Who is Spencer Rattler's girlfriend? Meet Yazmina on Instagram!











Spencer Rattler is known for appearing on American football Netflix series QB1: Beyond the Lights. So who is his girlfriend?

Since the popular series first came out, fans have continuously had Arizona’s number 1 quarterback Spencer on their minds.

If you’ve watched the Netflix series, you will know everything there is to know about his football career. His love life was also mentioned on QB1.

So who is Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend Yazmina? We found her on Instagram!

Screenshot: QB1 S3 E9 – Netflix

Who is Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend?

Yazmina Gonzalez

She is a 20-year-old American volleyball player from Peoria, Arizona.

She plays for Livewire Volleyball club, and has been participating in the sport for the past 7 years.

In September 2018, Yazmina was chosen as the Pinnacle Volleyball Player of the Month, so her and Spencer are both successful sports players!

TOWIE: Who is Gatsby’s girlfriend Sophie?

Spencer and Yazmina: Relationship timeline

Spencer and Yazmina have been together since 2018.

The couple have known each other since high school, namely Pinnacle High School in Arizona.

Their relationship first went public when Spencer posted photos of them to his Instagram on April 1, 2018.

She regularly shows her support for Spencer on social media.

i smell a haterrr. take that L 🤣 — yazmina gonzalez (@yazminaaag) December 31, 2020

ABC: How tall is Ivan from The Bachelorette? What is his job?

Does Yazmina have Instagram?

Yes

Yazmina keeps her personal life under wraps, and hasn’t shared any pictures of her and Spencer.

However, they don’t hold back from being romantic on social media, with Spencer recently commenting on her photo: “HBD mamas, love you.”

She has over 26k followers and is clearly known for being a successful volleyball player.

It looks like Yazmina may also be Latina, as some fans have made comments such as “Latina love”.

WATCH QB1: BEHIND THE LIGHTS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK