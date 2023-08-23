There’s one woman the nation has to thank for a lot of laughs since her son rose to social media fame and that’s Celebs Go Dating star Spuddz’s mother. The 29-year-old comedian is one of the famous faces looking for love in the all-new season of the E4 show.

Spuddz is joined by fellow Celebs Go Dating co-stars in season 12 including Mark-Francis Vandelli, Adam Collard, Chloe Burrows, Vanessa Feltz, and Lottie Moss. While some of the dating show cast members may be more recognizable due to finding fame on other TV shows, Spuddz found fame on the internet.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Channel 4

Spuddz’s mother gets pranked

Social media sensation and comedian Spuddz is known for carrying out hilarious pranks.

However, on an episode of Swiped, the tables turned and a prank was pulled on Spuddz and his mum by his friends.

Bambinobecky and PK Humble had access to Spuddz’s phone for a whole hour while he was locked in a room alone.

Spuddz had to watch on as the duo went through his camera roll, Snapchat, emails, and then prank-called his mum.

Speaking to Spuddz’s mum, PK said: “We’re with Spuddz right now but he’s in the police station.”

Spuddz opens up

Viewers are very much used to seeing the comedian cracking jokes and making people laugh.

So far on the E4 show, he’s attended a mixer and went on a date with a woman named Chloe.

However, Celebs Go Dating series 12 episode 4 shows a different side to the comedian and sees Spuddz open up.

The August 23 episode sees him talk about his family.

Spuddz keeps his family life private

Celebs Go Dating’s Spuddz has over 470k followers and over 10 million likes on his TikTok page @officialspuddz.

However, the comedian rarely posts about his private life or family. His content appears to be strictly humour or fitness journey-related.

In his earlier stand-up days, he did make a joke about his grandmother “disliking farts.”

He describes his nan as being “English but also Caribbean,” as he relayed a joke about being on a plane with her.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING ON E4 SUNDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM