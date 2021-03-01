Is Stephanie from 90 Day Fiance on drugs? Fans think she's 'heavily medicated'











Stephanie on 90 Day Fiance has sparked some questions from fans – who think she might be on drugs. So, what’s actually going on?

Stephanie and Ryan’s relationship has faced some rocky moments over the last few TLC episodes, including her cheating on him with his cousin.

But something else has been catching viewers’ attention recently, as they start to notice her being unable to walk or “keep her eyes open”.

So, is Stephanie from 90 Day Fiance actually on drugs? Let’s look at viewer’s reactions and figure out what’s really happening.

Stephanie (TLC)

Why do viewers think Stephanie is on drugs?

Fans who watched the latest episode (on Sunday, February 28th) noticed that she couldn’t stay awake and that she could barely walk.

Although she was wearing heels, they didn’t appear high enough that they would cause any difficulty walking, which viewers agreed on.

Others think she appeared “erratic” and was slurring her words, with some being led to believe she looked “high” due to her eyelids looking droopy.

It isn’t the first time that her drowsiness has been picked up, as a Reddit thread has been discussing Stephanie’s appearance for a while.

Is Stephanie on drugs or something? She's always slurring her words and looking high ah. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/oFjCblVLT3 — Lola Williams (@0Wait_what0) March 1, 2021

Fans question if Stephanie is ‘on drugs’

Following the latest 90 Day Fiance episode, several viewers couldn’t help but notice that Stephanie was acting different.

After a quick scroll on Twitter, it’s clear to see that some fans are genuinely concerned about Stephanie, with one claiming it was “terrible to watch”.

#90DayFiance Stephanie looks haggard….must be on drugs. — Pam Vazquez (@VazquezPam) March 1, 2021

What drug is Stephanie on? She seems heavily medicated.#90DayFiance — ******* (@NoelleNyro) March 1, 2021

Just curious, what type of drugs is Stephanie taking? Pills maybe? Something is wrong🤔 #90DayFiance — I_Am_Steph (@Ms_S_Bradley) March 1, 2021

Is Stephanie from 90 Day Fiance on drugs?

There has been no confirmation that Stephanie is on drugs

Most viewers seem to think that Stephanie might be on medication, which could has side effects of drowsiness.

A few have theorised that how she is appearing is how some people are affected when taking benzodiazepines for anxiety.

One person said they recall Stephanie saying her father has bipolar disorder, which could have been passed down genetically.

However, Stephanie has not addressed the comments from fans who are questioning if she is using drugs, so nothing has been confirmed.

