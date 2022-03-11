Steven and Kurt’s Joe Millionaire journies ended very differently













After the revival show of Joe Millionaire hit Fox this new year, fans haven’t stopped talking about it. The show has been the highest-rated programme on the network since 2000, and the new show, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, didn’t disappoint.

One thing fans are most curious about as the season ends is if Steven and Kurt are still with the ladies that they left with. Reality Titbit has all the details on whether Steven and Callah and Kirt and Amanda are still loved up and in a relationship. Check it out.

RELATED: Kurt and Amanda not working out isn’t the biggest shock of Joe Millionaire

Serving the Hamptons | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 8922 Serving the Hamptons | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/MkhVWa_sXaE/hqdefault.jpg 970913 970913 center 22403

Steven and Kurt. Picture: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer | First Look | Fox on Tubi

Steven and Callah

Steven and Callah hit it off from the start of the show and their love was obvious to a lot of fans so it was no surprise when Steven ended up picking Amanda at the end after she stole his heart and he swept her off her feet.

After filming Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer the couple were seen wearing promise rings which got fans wondering if they had become engaged. However, Steven confirmed that they are not engaged, yet, but they are still together and very happy – their promise rings are a great sign of their commitment.

The couple is currently living together and continuing their relationship and appear happier than ever. Steven’s latest post was of the couple and had an adorable caption that read, “A Texas girl and a Missouri boy… doesn’t get much better @calah_mack – we made it!”

Kurt and Amanda

Unfortunately, the ending isn’t so happy for Kurt and Amanda. Kurt had a hard time throughout the show in terms of choosing who he wanted to be with as he had strong feelings for both Amanda and Carolyn throughout.

He eventually chose Amanda but fans have been left wondering if the couple ended up working out. According to Latestnews, the couple has split up. Kurt said:

You know, we probably didn’t spend enough time together on the show. We didn’t really have, I don’t think, an understanding for each other, and that was evident pretty quickly after the show ended. We tried to see each other a few times and just tried to make it work and we just figured out we’re two completely different people. Kurt Sowers, Latestnews

What are Kurt and Amanda up to now?

Although Kurt didn’t end up staying with Amanda, he did make another very special bond that is yet to fizzle out. Kurt has been posting his lovey-dovey pictures with Steven and is often calling him his “real day one.”

Kurt has been busy spending time with his friends and family and has also been growing an impressive moustache. He doesn’t appear to be dating anyone else and still seems to be looking for love.

Amanda has been busy posting and promoting the show for her 26.4K followers on Instagram and has also been enjoying her newly single life.

Her latest pictures have been a promotion for the show, which must be a little awkward as we now know the pair aren’t together, but this doesn’t seem to phase Amanda as she is happy to show off her outdoor pool and espresso martini excursions.

CATCH UP WITH JOE MILLIONAIRE ON THE FOX WEBSITE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK