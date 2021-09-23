Who is 90 Day Fiance's Syngin's alleged new girlfriend Erin?











Fans have followed his journey with Tania on 90 Day Fiance since they first appeared on the show, but Syngin allegedly has a new beau.

The TLC series watched on as Syngin and Tania fell in love and got married during season seven, but recent split rumors have begun to surface.

Speculation has been fuelled even more recently, as a result of a video shared of Syngin with a rumored new girlfriend called Erin.

So, you may be wondering exactly who the mystery woman behind Syngin’s possible romantic encounter is, and why him and Tania may have split.

MYSTERY MAN: Who did Kourtney Kardashian date after Scott?

90 Day Fiancé in 90 Seconds – Trailer BridTV 2972 90 Day Fiancé in 90 Seconds – Trailer 813945 813945 center 22403

Syngin spotted with mystery woman

Syngin featured in a photo with a mystery woman, which was posted on Instagram four days ago, on September 19th, 2021.

They were both holding a piece of paper, with writing which appears backwards. It reads: “I destroyed the PAQU! 2021 One Chip Challenge.”

Several fans and friends have commented on the photo with congratulations, such as: “So happy you guys are happy together!”.

The 90 Day Fiance star was also spotted in another picture with the same woman, as they explored views while standing on large rocks.

This has led to more speculation regarding Syngin and Tania, and whether they are still together – and legally married – or not.

It is not known if Syngin and Erin are just friends at this stage, but many have assumed that they could be dating.

Who is Syngin’s alleged new girlfriend?

Syngin’s rumored new girlfriend goes by the name of Erin.

Her Instagram handle is @anerinwithane, who appears to love festivals and travelling, and has a range of tattoos on her arms and body.

As she regularly hashtags Arizona, it is thought that she lives there, but previously lived as a “punk rocker” in England aged 20.

Syngin recently shared an Instagram post of him meditating while travelling in Arizona, stating that the place is “awesome”.

Erin has a dog called Wallace, and recently told a follower that she has a “song coming soon”, suggesting she might be a singer.

INSTAGRAM: Who is Brian Benni’s girlfriend in 2021?

What happened between Syngin and Tania?

Syngin reportedly shared on Instagram on September 12th that “some s*** went down”, after revealing he will be back on TV in two months.

However, he removed that part of the caption after uploading the post.

Tania commented on the photo by putting three meditating emojis, but neither of them have confirmed or denied the split rumors.

Although Syngin and Tania still follow each other on Instagram, the last photo on their social media was posted in July 2021, on Tania’s page.

But the last time Syngin posted with Tania was in April 2021, when he hinted that they may have split, stating “everything happens for a reason”.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK