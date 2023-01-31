Tahzjuan on The Bachelor‘s age means she’s a few years ahead of Zach Shallcross. When she made her surprise entrance during the 2023 series, viewers had questions about her age compared to Zach.

She wasn’t even part of the initial line-up of 30 women vying for Zach’s roses, but Tahzjuan has still made a dramatic entrance by showing up to The Bachelor party on the January 30 episode.

Following her much-anticipated arrival, Tahzjuan’s age has been on viewers’ minds. Reality Titbit got down to the serious facts and found out just how much older she is compared to the man of the moment, Zach.

Tahzjuan on The Bachelor: Age

Tahzjuan is 30 years old as she stars in The Bachelor. Her age is one of the eldest of the female contestants in the 2023 season, and her model profile on Donna Baldwin Agency reveals she stands at a height of 5ft 7in (170cm).

She was born on October 15, 1992. Her age makes her a Libra zodiac sign, known for being charming, beautiful, and well-balanced. They are believed to thrive on making things orderly and aesthetically pleasing.

They also crave balance, and they can be equally as self-indulgent as they are generous. Tahzjuan didn’t post a 2022 birthday post, but she did spend her 29th birthday on a beach in Mexico. She clearly loves Paradise!

The Bachelor Zach’s age and height

Zach is 26 years old, having been born on July 31, 1996. He was welcomed into the world in Fullerton, California, before being raised in nearby Anaheim Hills. He globetrotted across the world while meeting The Bachelor 2023 contestants.

The Bachelor in 2023 graduated from Servite High School in 2014 and then played football at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where he was an honors student for four years.

Two females on The Bachelor top the eldest similar to Tahzjuan at age 30, and that’s Kimberly Gutierrez and Anastasia Keramidas. Jess Girod, 23, is still there as the youngest contestant in the 2023 season.

Zach is 6ft 4in (193cm) tall. That explains why he is a lot taller than the females on The Bachelor 2023, but many viewers weren’t convinced of his height due to just how much smaller the contestants looked in comparison.

Tahzjuan’s history on The Bachelor

Tahzjuan’s time on the ABC dating show hasn’t been easy, as she had a bumpy ride during Bachelor in Paradise season 6. But she first appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor. She was eliminated by Colton Underwood during week one.

She later returned for seasons 6 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise but quit during the 2021 season. Tahzjuan is remembered for often talking about the heat in Mexico during her 2019 appearance.

After she had a date with John Paul Jones that didn’t go well, she left soon after she arrived. Later, Tre Cooper, who she got to know in Paradise 2021, said he didn’t feel like they could progress romantically before leaving. She also left.

