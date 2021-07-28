Who is Tate on Siesta Key? Meet Amanda Miller's boyfriend on Instagram!











Tate has recently been introduced on MTV’s Siesta Key as Amanda Miller’s boyfriend. From his career to Instagram, we got to know him.

Since the cast members – who live at tropical beach location Siesta Key – returned to our screens for season four, there have been a few newbies.

Viewers may not have seen much of Tate yet, but it looks like all the gossip about Amanda’s new relationship will be released on the July 28th episode.

He first made an appearance when Amanda cozied up to him at the Palm Island bar, but Cara and Madisson have made a new discovery about him.

Who is Tate on Siesta Key?

Tate is Amanda Miller’s new man, and former baseball player.

He previously went to Saint Leo University in St, Leo, Florida.

While he was there, he played on the school’s baseball team with fellow Siesta Key season four newbie Will Gray.

Now, he spends his time making TikTok videos, hanging with the MTV reality show crew, and works as an ambassador for Forge Supplements.

Amanda described Tate to her dad as “a really good Christian boy” who always makes her laugh, with a “great personality”.

Does Tate have an OnlyFans?

Yes, Tate has an account on the content subscription site

It was discovered after Cara and Madisson looked him up on the Internet.

Revealing that he has an OnlyFans account, Reality Titbit done some research to find out how easily it can actually be found.

And the rumours are true – we found Tate’s profile on the website, which currently has 4.2K likes and 28 posts on there.

His bio reads: “Welcome to the show.”

Subscribers are charged $10 a month, or $21 for three months.

Tate Sweatt: Relationship and career

Tate has been dating Amanda Miller for a while, as seen in Siesta Key.

Although they have not been posting many cozy pictures on their Instagram pages, Amanda recently shared a pic of them, alongside Garrett and Kenna.

The caption said she “misses this water, this energy, and most of all the congenial friendships”, but then added that it all changed.

Going by the series, it looks like they are still dating, but filming would have taken place several months ago. Plus, she posted the pic three weeks ago!

During filming, Amanda told her father that she really likes him.

He is best known for being a TikTok star, and is a Saint Leo baseball alumni.

In fact, Tate has at least 870K followers on the video platform!

