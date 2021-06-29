Who is Taye Diggs on Celebrity Dating Game? Girlfriend and net worth explored!











Taye Diggs had his pick of three women on ABC’s Celebrity Dating Game, before finally settling for Javin Hope from Hawaii.

The 50-year-old actor went through three quiz rounds, which involved some gossip, such as him revealing he knew contestant Arielle Caputo.

When he said “it’s a long story”, fans instantly started to wonder where Taye Diggs is now, and whether he has a new girlfriend on the scene.

From net worth to love life, Reality Titbit can take viewers through Taye’s latest updates, as well as find out if his date with Javin worked out.

Who is Taye Diggs?

Taye, 50, is best known for his roles in iconic musicals such as Rent, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, as well as TV series like Private Practice.

Originally from New Jersey, he grew up in Rochester, New York.

Between 2014 and 2016, he starred as inspector Terry English in Murder in the First. Before this, he was in comedy Ally McBeal as Jackson Duper.

He is also the co-artistic director of a dance company Dre.dance, with fellow former Broadway star Andrew Palermo.

And Celebrity Dating Game isn’t the first reality game show he has starred in, as he appeared twice on Lip Sync Battle – he competed against Neyo!

Does Taye Diggs have a girlfriend?

Currently, it appears that Taye is single

Although it looked like Taye and Javin hit it off on TV, there is no sign of either of them on each other’s Instagram pages.

Before appearing on Celebrity Dating Game, July 2020 was the last time Taye addressed his relationship status.

Since his split from Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith, he has revealed he is going to “wait until it feels right” when it comes to dating.

Taye told Access Daily:

I’ll be honest, there are times when I feel lonely just because there is so much going on and it would be great to have someone to discuss stuff with outside of my son. But when I think about that whole romantic dynamic, it’s just too much. So I’m going to wait until it feels right.

Taye Diggs: Net worth

Taye has a net worth of $14 million in 2021.

Following his success as a famous actor, choreographer, dancer, and producer, he has accumulated a significant income over the years.

The actor reportedly earns around $100K to $125K per episode, which accounts for any show that he appears on.

For films, it most likely depends on the specific production.

