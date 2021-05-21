Who is Tee Tee from Growing Up Hip Hop? Relationship with Shawn Rogers explored!











Tee Tee from WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop has shared some news recently, including an update on her relationship with Shawn Rogers.

She is one of several cast members on the reality series, who share what it is like to grow up under a parent in the limelight.

As they navigate through their own entertainment careers, we also get to see the ins and outs of their relationships and personal lives.

So, who is Tee Tee from Growing Up Hip Hop? What is her real name and who is her boyfriend Shawn? Let’s get to know her more here.

Who is Tee Tee?

Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis is a TV producer and mom-of-one.

The reality star is a cousin to Egypt Criss and niece of Pepa, who star alongside her on WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop.

She is proudly Japan Marine United Singapore with Zimbabwe ties.

The 30-year-old has a degree in economics and Spanish at Sarah Lawrence College, and is a mom to her son Laith.

Tee Tee on GUHH: Career

After college, Tee Tee worked as a paralegal before becoming an investment analyst, and later worked in wealth management.

She then worked in business development for Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Now, she’s a reality TV personality on Growing Up Hip Hop, TV producer and founder of content creation firm SoyiniTales.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Tee Tee has worked on shows for HBO Max, Netflix, E! Networks, MTV, CMT and CNBC.

Tee Tee and Shawn Rogers: Relationship

Tee Tee and Shawn have been engaged since February 2020.

They have a baby boy together called Laith Fitzpatrick Ayan Rogers, who they welcomed into the world in June 2020.

Tee Tee previously revealed that she found out she was pregnant while in Jamaica in October 2019.

Shawn is an entrepreneur and Jamaican Hemp farmer, who is currently the vice president and co-founder of Organic Growth Holdings Inc.

We can’t wait to hear about Tee Tee and Shawn’s wedding!

