











Sean Austin left rehab as a “whole new person”, according to his baby mom Jade Cline. The Teen Mom couple have had their fair share of relationship issues but they now look happier than ever after he “found himself.”

Jade opened up about Sean’s struggles with addiction on Teen Mom Family Reunion and Teen Mom 2. Sean’s absence was due to being in a rehabilitation clinic, and the couple are now working things out since his exit.

MTV fans have been browsing Sean’s Instagram page for any signs of him being with Jade. We can confirm that they are looking seriously loved up and continue to co-parent their daughter Kloie Austin.

GET TO KNOW: Who is Sean Austin on Teen Mom? Meet Jade Cline’s baby daddy

Teen Mom | Family Reunion Official Trailer BridTV 7292 Teen Mom | Family Reunion Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ppa7S46qAb4/hqdefault.jpg 923509 923509 center 22403

Jade and Sean’s relationship timeline

The Teen Mom couple have been on-and-off ever since bringing their daughter Kloie into the world. Sean and Jade got engaged during season 10. But they have since been changing their minds when it comes to their relationship.

They have bickered about Jade being suspicious of him using drugs, while he has been frustrated with her expectations of him. Although they aren’t married yet, she reportedly said to a fan: “Who’s to say we haven’t already tied the knot.”

For years, the couple have been on-and-off, wanting to make it work for their daughter, and have broken up several times in the past. However, since Sean left rehab, they have been working things out more than ever before.

Jade recently shared a TikTok video about them being a couple, where the voiceover says: “I will always choose you.” The first picture in the video compilation shows her and Sean smiling with the words: “Love life with you.”

If the season ends with Jade & Sean broken up & then I see them back to together on Insta… I’m done #teenmom2 #teenmom — Primrose (@blackroserebel) March 9, 2022

The Teen Mom couple looks happier than ever

Sean and Jade have faced relationship issues throughout the MTV series, but they are definitely more secure now. Her baby daddy posted a loved-up picture of them on his Instagram story on April 12th 2022.

Then just a few weeks ago, he shared another snap of them chilling out in the car with a love heart emoji. Even back at Christmas, the couple posed – with big smiles – for a festive photo with their daughter and dog!

Their relationship has blossomed since Sean left rehab, meaning we’ve been seeing much more of him on-screen. Fans have also commented on just how healthy he is looking after spending time at the clinic.

Rumors are also circulating about more kids on the way, which stemmed from Jade revealing during an Instagram Q&A that she wants to have more kids. She also shared a TikTok video that fans believed to be about pregnancy tests.

In the clip, she mouthed the words: “Shut up! I’m so f**king scared right now, you shut up!” The caption written on the video read: “When you can’t tell if the test got one or two lines.”

BEFORE AND AFTER: Jade Cline’s plastic BBL surgery explored

Sean Austin ‘found himself’ after rehab

Sean hosted an Instagram Live chat with his followers in March 2022. During the video, the Teen Mom 2 dad told fans that rehab showed him he “needed to find” himself. He explained:

That’s who I need to find at the end of the day was myself and come to terms with things that I haven’t came to terms with and get s**t of my chest that I didn’t know I needed to get off my chest and unbury everything that I’ve had buried for so long.

Then speaking about appearing on Teen Mom while going through addiction issues, he revealed that those episodes are a perfect example of what “I don’t want to look like and what I don’t want to be portrayed as.”

He added: “It’s a good reminder that I’m in a better spot right now and I don’t have to live like that anymore.” Jade has also said that Sean is a “whole new person” after leaving rehab, as per The Sun.

WATCH TEEN MOM 2 ON MTV EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK