Who are Temecula Road on The Bachelor? Meet the band at Matt and Pieper's date!

As Matt James and Pieper have a romantic date, a performance by band Temecula Road creates the perfect musical setting. So who are they?
The Bachelor season 25 has seen Matt James meet several women, who are all lining up for a chance to become the love of his life.
In tonight’s episode (Monday, February 8th), we see Matt and Pieper sit down for a romantic carnival date, complete with a performance.
So who are the band behind their date? Who is Temecula Road?
Who are Temecula Road?
The band is a country music trio band, made up of sisters Maddie, 20, and 21-year-old Emma Salute, and Dawson Anderson, 21.
All from California, they got signed to Disney Music Group’s Buena Vista Records in 2017, as well as Warner Music Nashville 3 years later.
The group all have matching tattoos, a small cross, as it represents something that they all love.
Temecula Road moved to Nashville in 2017, following years of travelling to Music City for performances.
They are known for their songs Never Knew I Needed You and Fades, amongst other tracks.
Temecula Road on The Bachelor
Their new single Everything I Love will be fitting for Matt and Pieper’s date on The Bachelor!
The couple will be seen taking a break away from the drama, during a romantic carnival date.
Temecula Road are set to give them a performance, providing a setting for their date while the band makes their TV debut.
It comes just three days after the country band released the new single!
Meet Temecula Road on Instagram
Other than promoting their latest career projects, the country trio regularly treat their followers to performances!
While all three of them sing, Dawson also shows off his guitar skills.
When they’re not performing, or making music together, they spend their down time camping, going on holiday and attending awards nights!
It looks like the band also quarantined together during the lockdown.
