Are You The One is back for season 9 and the cast have finally found two perfect matches after three episodes.

The series didn’t start off on a high when the contestants got a complete blackout on week one, meaning out of all 11 couples, none were a perfect match. Something viewers and host Kamie couldn’t believe.

Thankfully, two perfect matches have now been found. We take a look at how the couples stand as of episode 3.

Are You The One Season 9 goes international

This season of the show has moved over to Paramount and overseas to Gran Canaria. For the first time in the show, the couples hail from all over the world.

Previously, all contestants were from the United States, with most of the seasons being filmed in Hawaii. Other filming locations have included Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and New Orleans.

Therefore, perfect matches may struggle to continue their relationship after the show due to the distance, but time will tell!

The Are You The One Season 9 cast find 2 perfect matches

The season didn’t begin on a good start, with the cast making history with a total blackout on the first episode, meaning no perfect matches had been found. Of course, it meant a reshuffle was needed, and as of episode 3, here are the couples:

Aqel and Anissa

Brendan and Jordanne

Clay and CC

Eduardo and Danielle

Hamudi and Mijntje

Leo and Courtney

Mikey and Roz

Nathan and Julia Ruth

Ollie and Brooke

Samuel and Dew

Will and Taylor

Thankfully there were two beaming lights in this lineup, meaning the cast had found two perfect matches.

Are any perfect matches from previous seasons still together?

As per Distractify, the only perfect match couple still together are Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond from season 1.

Although it seems like no other ‘perfect match’ actually lasted, some couples from previous seasons are still together despite not being deemed a perfect fit by ‘science.’

These include Clinton and Uche from season 6, and Cali and Tomas from season 7.

WATCH ARE YOU THE ONE ON PARAMOUNT PLUS NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK