









The Bachelorette is soon to come to an explosive end – but when will the series finale air?

Things have been a little different this time around.

Also promoted as The Bachelorettes, two single ladies were given a chance at finding love after finishing as co-runners up on The Bachelor.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were invited back after being rejected by Clayton Echard on the 26th season of the show.

So when will we find out what happened?

THE BACHELORETTE – Rachel and Gabby reunite with 14 of the most unforgettable men from this season. But first, Avens spooky hometown date in Salem, Massachusetts, will be revealed! Once seated together for the first time since the show premiered, the former suitors kick off the night by addressing the controversies surrounding Hayden and Chris, but will either of them show up to atone for their actions? Later, the women of the hour, Gabby and Rachel, answer burning questions from their former flames and welcome the stars of Universal Pictures Bros, Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, to the stage to join in on the action on an all-new episode of The Bachelorette, airing, MONDAY, AUG. 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) GABBY WINDEY, RACHEL RECCHIA

When will The Bachelorette finale air?

The epic two-part finale kicks off tonight on ABC at 8pm EST.

The first episode was rescheduled from last night due to ABC airing the Emmy Awards instead.

The second part of the finale will stick to Tuesdays, hitting screens on September 20.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

What fans can expect

In the final episodes of the series, fans will see Zach confront Rachel as she decides which of the final men she wants to get engaged to.

She has Aven, Tino and Zach to choose from.

In a preview on EW.com, fans will see Aven meeting up with Rachael’s best friends Nate and Sam on tonight’s episode.

And they waste no time, quizzing him about whether or not he’s ready to get engaged.

He tells them: “I don’t know, but I am falling in love with her.”

But when they break the news to her, she’s really not happy with his answer.

She says: “This is, like, shocking.”

Gabby has already whittled her choices down to just Erich, but they’ll have to decide in the final if they’re going to get engaged.

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette starts tonight (September 13) at 8pm EST on ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK