The Bachelor’s Mara is several years older than Clayton Echard











Mara Agrait is one of several ladies lining up to win over Clayton Echard, ABC’s main The Bachelor star. But when Sarah called the contestant out for her age, several fans were left with questions…

Sarah Hamrick made multiple jokes about how old Mara is during the February 7th episode, where she called her a “cougar” for hoping to date a guy younger than her age. This left Mara teary as a result of the comments.

Reality Titbit found out what the age difference is between Mara and Clayton, and found the gap really isn’t that wide.

How old is Mara on The Bachelor?

Born on January 19th 1989, Mara is 33 years old at the time of writing. Recently celebrating her birthday, she had a huge party at the Rockefeller Centre in New York surrounded by her loved ones.

Most contestants on The Bachelor 2022 are in their twenties, but Mara is one of the few in their thirties. However, Clayton’s maturity is something the women see as an honourable trait!

She recently was confronted for her age by co-star 23-year-old Sarah Hamrick, but fans had Mara’s back when the ordeal came to light on Monday night (February 7th).

Clayton and Mara’s age difference

Born on 29th April 1993, Clayton Echard is 28 years old at the time of writing. This means that both him and Mara only have a five-year age-gap between them, something that many big-time couples have.

When the list of ladies for the 2022 line-up were cast, the producers would likely have only brought on women who matched Clayton’s age requirements. And as Mara is still on the show, her age doesn’t seem to bother him.

Other stars on this year’s series in their thirties are 32-year-old Elizabeth Corrigan, Gabby Windey, 30, Ivana Noble, 31, Jane Paik, 33, Kara Gandy, 30, Kate Gallivan aged 32, Kira Mengistu, 32, and Marlena Wesh, 30.

As someone who is Mara's exact age (32) I pray for revenge for those "cougar" jokes. #TheBachelor — Sara Washington Goggin (@swgoggin) February 8, 2022

ABC fans have Mara’s back

When Sarah made jokes about Mara’s age, it didn’t take long for The Bachelor fans to rally up and stand up for the star. Many became tired of the constant prods at how old she is, and it’s clear to see on Twitter.

Considering Mara actually entered the show at just 32, many don’t think her age actually matters. We rounded up just a few reactions to Sarah’s comments:

Sarah making fun of 32-year-old Mara for being a "cougar" demonstrates so much of what's wrong about this show…#TheBachelor — Sarah Sahagian (@sarahsahagian) February 8, 2022

Well #mara should count herself lucky she was cast on the show as a senior citizen at the ripe OLD AGE of 32! 😂 #clayton #TheBachelor #BachelorNation @BachelorABC @bachnation — Cathy Fraser (@catdfraser2) January 11, 2022

mara after sarah's fifth joke about her age #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/NDIVAxnmx7 — Bachelor Party (@BachPartyPod) February 8, 2022

