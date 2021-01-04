ITV: Who is The Cabins narrator? Age and Instagram of award-winning comedian!











The Cabins has come to ITV2 screens, resembling a similar format as dating show Love Island. So who narrates the show?

While a group of singletons are matched and sent to three remote cabins in a picturesque location, there is a voice guiding us through the series.

Participants are given 24 hours to decide whether to stay or leave the cabin, depending on how they feel about the other person joining them.

So who is The Cabins narrator? We can reveal her age and Instagram!

Who is The Cabins narrator?

Maisie Adam

She is a 26-year-old comedian, writer and actress from North Yorkshire.

Having graduated with a BA in Acting and Community Theatre in 2016, her initial career plans were to act and write professionally.

She went on to have her first gig at Ilkley Literature Festival Fringe in October 2016, before her first appearance Living on the Edge.

FINALLY I CAN SAY IT!!! 😅 anyone who knows me knows I bloody LOVE a dating show, so I’m over the moon to be providing the voice in your ears for this brilliant show – I can’t wait for you all to see it! https://t.co/7zu9lGxTtb — Maisie Adam (@MaisieAdam) December 30, 2020

Where else have we heard Maisie?

In 2017, Adam won the national contest So You Think You’re Funny for new stand-up acts at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Her first full-length Edinburgh solo show Vague was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the 2018 Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

That same year, she won the Amused Moose National New Comic Award!

In 2019, she started to appear on TV shows, such as The Stand Up Sketch Show on ITV2, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week, QI, Have I Got News for You, and Roast Battle.

Maisie took on the role of Siouxsie Sioux in a 2018 episode of Urban Myths, titled The Sex Pistols Vs. Bill Grundy.

That’s ok I ripped off “The Climb” for a GCSE dance performance, happy to call that even x https://t.co/xe3CvBNI7t — Maisie Adam (@MaisieAdam) December 28, 2020

Maisie on Instagram

Other than cracking a few jokes, she gives fans an insight into her personal life, such as her relationship with Mike Dobinson.

She uses her platform to raise money for Frank’s Fund, having performed a comedy gig in memory of 14-year-old Frank, who had Ewing Sarcoma.

Maisie also shares her latest career projects, such as her appearance on the 8 Out of 10 Cats Christmas Special!

