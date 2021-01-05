Bachelor: Where is The Chateau in Nemacolin? Fans obsess over beautiful resort











As The Bachelor came back to our screens, many fans obsessed over the beautiful resort that they filmed Matt James’ season at.

As Matt met the contestants he would be dating, with hopes to find his one true love amongst them, there was something catching viewer’s eyes.

The Chateau in Nemacolin showcases grand stairs covered with red carpet, which lead up to a glamorous white mansion.

So where is The Chateau in Nemacolin? Where did ABC film season 25?

Where is The Bachelor season 25 filmed?

Nemacolin, Farmington, western Pennsylvania

The gorgeous hotel location is based within the Allegheny Mountains.

The Bachelor season 25 was filmed inside the resort, at The Bachelors’ pad, Arden Estates. It sleeps 22 people and has billiards, a poker table, bar, and a deck with two hot tubs.

Situated next to the Pete Dye Mystic Rock golf course, the hotel also has a private infinity pool, indoor and outdoor dining, and 24-hour butler service.

Where is the chateau in Nemacolin?

It is the main hotel at Nemacolin

The incredible backdrop seen on The Bachelor is known as The Chateau.

Five years ago, the Chateau LaFayette had a $30 million renovation, which involved new furnishings, carpeting, bedding, and fresh colours.

It is currently open for anyone to stay during the coronavirus pandemic, with safety measures in place to keep guests safe.

Rooms at The Chateau start at $315, while the two-bedroom townhomes start at $432 and the five-star Falling Rock costs $504 per night.

Why was this season filmed at Nemacolin?

It was used to form a quarantine bubble

With the Bachelor unable to travel internationally due to coronavirus restrictions, safety precautions meant they had to film in the one location.

It is the second time that the series has been filmed at the hotel, as it was used as the main location in The Bachelorette season 12.

The Bachelor Mansion is available to rent on Airbnb for $7,500 per night.

