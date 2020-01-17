Olivia is a fan of all things writing and reality TV with 90 Day Fiance and RuPaul's Drag Race her firm favourites. She’s the proud owner of three pet bunnies and lifestyle blog Dungarees & Donuts and can be found getting tattooed, eating pizza or fangirling over Louis Theroux in her spare time.

The Winter series of Love Island in full swing, so who says drinking games are only for the summer?

Invite your pals over and prepare for the drinking game which is guaranteed to get everyone in the party mood. Whether someone in the villa does something that gets on your nerves (*cough* Siânnise *cough*) or if you just can’t get enough of the show, this game is the answer to any Friday night.

With a drink in hand and your friends by your side, get ready to play the Reality Titbit winter Love Island 2020 drinking game. Jager-bombs away!

You will need…

A bunch of your mates

Plenty of alcohol (beers and spirits)

Shot glasses

Pint glasses

Something to watch Love Island on (ITV or the ITV Player)

Love Island 2020 drinking game: Rules

The rules are simple, pour your drinks and also some shots and put an episode of Winter Love Island on.

Rule #1

Drink every time anyone says Connor (with two in the villa, this could get ugly!)

Rule #2

Drink a shot whenever Siânnise refers to Disney

Rule #3

Swap drinks with the person to your left when someone says “you’re my type”

Rule #4

Take a shot whenever someone says “I’ve got a text”

Rule #5

Have a drink every time Callum says “like”

Rule #6

Swap drinks to the right when the twins flip/pull or flick their hair

Rule #7

Have a drink every time an Islander says “graft”

Rule #8

Top up your drink when Iain makes a sarcastic comment

Rule #9

Have a shot whenever Connor gets annoyed or throws a strop

Rule #10

Down your drink when someone has to leave the island…

How to watch Love Island 2020

Love Island airs every weeknight and Sunday, with a highlight show on Saturday evenings.

We highly recommend playing this drinking game on Friday nights. Not only because it’s the perfect way to kick-start the weekend but because these episodes often include a Recoupling, where tension, drama and shot-smashing rules are high.

