The Love Island 2022 contestants' zodiac signs explored













Love Island 2022 is in full swing now and fans are already hooked. It’s still early days for the couples and the cast is still figuring out who their type is. What we really want to know, however, is what the singleton’s zodiac signs are as they try to work out who their best match is in the Spanish sun.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the season 8 casts star signs as well as who spicy new singleton Davide is most compatible with as the girls swoon over the Italian stallion, check it out.

Love Island (YouTube)

Love Island girl’s zodiac signs

Up first, the girls. Paige is a Virgo, meaning she is very driven and she takes her love life and career seriously. Indiyah, born in December, is a Sagittarius making her full of life and fun and she is most likely a big risk-taker.

Amber is a Gemini meaning she is flexible, clever and extroverted. However, Geminis have a tendency to be indecisive, which could affect their decision making on the show. Tasha is a Leo making her a very passionate person who most likely has a very big heart.

Finally, Gemma is a Taurus, meaning she is most likely a little stubborn but also very trustworthy and loyal.

Love Island boy’s zodiac signs

On to the boys now. Dami Hope from Dublin is a Capricorn and according to those traits he is most likely very driven, hardworking and enthusiastic about life. Dami isn’t the only Capricorn, however, as Liam Llewelyn, Luca Bish and bombshell Davide are also Capricorns.

Andrew Le Page is born in March making him a Pisces meaning he is probably very emotionally intelligent are aware. Pisces are also regarded as the most sensitive star sign.

Ikenna Ekwonna is the only boy’s star sign we don’t know as his birthday is yet to be revealed, but what we can definitely say about Love Island this year is that the majority of the boys are Capricorns! Let’s hope the girls can vibe with that.

Who is Davide most compatible with?

Davide was the first bombshell to entire the villa and it seems he has had a lot of female attention so far with quite a few of the ladies swooning over him, but who is he most compatible with?

Davide – being a Capricorn – means his traits include ambition, organisation, and being hard working and based on their star signs, the most compatible couple is Davide and Swansea paramedic Paige.

Indiyah is born in December, making her a Saggitarius and the next most compatible pairing.

On the flip side, Gemini Amber would be the least compatible girl for the Italian to go for, followed by Leo Tasha.

